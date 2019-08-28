profile
Gears 5
name : Gears 5
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : The Coalition
genre : action
other versions : PC
Gears 5 dispo en pré-téléchargement

57Go environ. Voilà, c'est tout... pour le moment.

    posted the 08/28/2019 at 08:56 PM by gat
    comments (13)
    voxen posted the 08/28/2019 at 08:57 PM
    Il manque la blague classique sur deux personnes.
    gat posted the 08/28/2019 at 08:57 PM
    voxen Trop prévisible.
    daoko posted the 08/28/2019 at 09:01 PM
    Voici la video des maps dispo au lancement
    negan posted the 08/28/2019 at 09:02 PM
    daoko Rkt je redige deja xD
    daoko posted the 08/28/2019 at 09:03 PM
    negan Ok
    octobar posted the 08/28/2019 at 09:06 PM
    en tout cas on en parle plus que du 4 je ne sais trop pourquoi.
    negan posted the 08/28/2019 at 09:07 PM
    Shanks tu news sur les maps ou pas ? pour savoir si je fais
    shanks posted the 08/28/2019 at 09:12 PM
    negan
    comme tu le sens.
    je brule encore, la chaleur veut pas s'évacuer, je galère déjà à faire une "nouvelle news" sur le truc Disney avec la fiche et le prix XD...
    negan posted the 08/28/2019 at 09:12 PM
    shanks Va y je gére ça te va ?
    walterwhite posted the 08/28/2019 at 09:19 PM
    Je prendrais ça demain merci
    shanks posted the 08/28/2019 at 09:20 PM
    negan
    azy gros

    Je suis trop occupé à y jouer là




















    (nan je déconne, j'ai rien, j'attends aussi le 6, je voulais juste te mettre une goutte de rage )
    negan posted the 08/28/2019 at 09:21 PM
    shanks
    solidfisher posted the 08/28/2019 at 09:23 PM
    octobar il est mieux à tous les niveaux, ça sera pas le meilleur Gears mais après le très moyen épisode 4 ça va faire du bien
