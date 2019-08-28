profile
foxstep
foxstep
foxstep > blog
Jeux PS+ Mois de Septembre dévoilé


    posted the 08/28/2019 at 03:37 PM by foxstep
    comments (10)
    jenicris posted the 08/28/2019 at 03:38 PM
    Pour une fois que c'est pas trop mal. ^^
    foxstep posted the 08/28/2019 at 03:38 PM
    Darksiders 3 déjà OMG!!! Batman AK un des jeux de la gen je l'est déjà, mais ça fait du bien de l'avoir en déma en aussi
    minbox posted the 08/28/2019 at 03:40 PM
    J'ai déjà Batman et l'autre ne m'intéresse absolument pas.
    ryoporterbridges posted the 08/28/2019 at 03:41 PM
    dungas73 posted the 08/28/2019 at 03:42 PM
    On a toujours pas eu knack en gratuit, gombren ba
    foxstep posted the 08/28/2019 at 03:43 PM
    dungas73 Si Knack a déjà était donné sur ps+
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/28/2019 at 03:44 PM
    Y a encore des gens qui attendent les jeux ps + really? (valable pour gwg)
    walterwhite posted the 08/28/2019 at 03:46 PM
    La qualité des jeux PS+ est vraiment en augmentation depuis quelque mois.
    sora78 posted the 08/28/2019 at 03:46 PM
    Jamais fait ce Batman et Darksiders 3 me tentait. C'est cool.
    dungas73 posted the 08/28/2019 at 03:50 PM
    foxstep je faisais de l’ironie, les jeux m’intéresse pas , je paye le ps+ juste pour le multi, je m’attarde plus sur les jeux gratuit depuis un bon moment
