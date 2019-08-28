« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Grasshopper Manufacture
11
name : Grasshopper Manufacture
description : Studio japonais composé de 30 personnes à l'origine de Killer 7 pour le compte de Capcom.
official website : http://www.grasshopper.co.jp/
nicolasgourry
111
nicolasgourry
articles : 2744
visites since opening : 3418171
nicolasgourry > blog
No More Heroes 3 / Des infos à 12h (28/08/2019)


Date de sortie : 2020


PS : J'ai pas trouvé la fiche.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVHorwh3GA0
    posted the 08/28/2019 at 08:45 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    bennj posted the 08/28/2019 at 08:46 AM
    comment tu fais pour centrer une vidéo dans un blog ?
    joueurdudimanche posted the 08/28/2019 at 08:47 AM
    bennj comme ça
    coco98bis posted the 08/28/2019 at 09:09 AM
    joueurdudimanche
    bennj http://www.gamekyo.com/group_article725.html
    bennj posted the 08/28/2019 at 09:21 AM
    coco98bis nickel c'est parfait je me met ce lien en favoris
    evilchris posted the 08/28/2019 at 09:55 AM
    Par contre pas trouvé comment on fait pour mettre en gris dans l'encart avec la date de sortie
    shindo posted the 08/28/2019 at 10:34 AM
    evilchris « quote » ton texte [/quote] remplaces les « » par [ ]
