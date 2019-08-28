profile
[SONDAGE] Aladdin : SNES vs MD

L'heure est grave. Il est temps de savoir... Quelle version Gamekyo préfère-t-elle !? A vos claviers.

    posted the 08/28/2019 at 12:27 AM by gat
    comments (5)
    mugiwara posted the 08/28/2019 at 12:30 AM
    Megadrive pour mas part tellement de bon souvenir
    kurosama posted the 08/28/2019 at 12:31 AM
    Megadrive est vraiment plus jolie,à l'epoque et meme maintenant ça claque,mais la version Snes à un meilleur gampelay je trouve..du coup je dirais Snes.
    chiotgamer posted the 08/28/2019 at 12:31 AM
    Aah mais c'est parce qu'il va y avoir un remake que Sega n'a pas eu les droits pour la MD mini
    raoh38 posted the 08/28/2019 at 12:43 AM
    MEGADRIVE
    fredone posted the 08/28/2019 at 12:46 AM
    Il n'y a pas de match, ce serait comme comparer l'original et sa copie chinoise.
