Une nouvelle introduction animée pour les JO de Tokyo 2020 !
Divers



J'avais déjà partagé la vidéo avec la mascotte bleue et la deuxième vient de sortir !
#Tokyo2020 - /
    posted the 08/27/2019 at 07:43 PM by sora78
    bigboss18 posted the 08/27/2019 at 07:46 PM
    J’exige le thème de Kaneda durant la cérémonie d'ouverture, c'est tout ce qu'il faut pour me combler !
    chronokami posted the 08/27/2019 at 07:47 PM
    très sympa le visuel, ça rappelle splatoon
    gantzeur posted the 08/27/2019 at 07:52 PM
    ouais c'est stylé en vrai , grosse part aux jeux handisport
