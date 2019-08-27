Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
Achat sur Switch : jeu culte.


Impatient d’y jouer après avoir finis mon jeu actuel . Je pourrais enfin finir le 3, il avait planté sur le boss final dans ma SNES Mini
    posted the 08/27/2019 at 08:25 AM by amassous
    comments (3)
    archesstat posted the 08/27/2019 at 09:12 AM
    Je viens juste de recevoir le miens
    drockspace posted the 08/27/2019 at 09:20 AM
    j'ai cru voir un article de link49...
    amassous posted the 08/27/2019 at 09:43 AM
    drockspace et non
    archesstat
