Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
150
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
articles :
679
visites since opening :
2062681
amassous
> blog
Achat sur Switch : jeu culte.
Impatient d’y jouer après avoir finis mon jeu actuel
. Je pourrais enfin finir le 3, il avait planté sur le boss final dans ma SNES Mini
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/27/2019 at 08:25 AM by
amassous
comments (
3
)
archesstat
posted
the 08/27/2019 at 09:12 AM
Je viens juste de recevoir le miens
drockspace
posted
the 08/27/2019 at 09:20 AM
j'ai cru voir un article de link49...
amassous
posted
the 08/27/2019 at 09:43 AM
drockspace
et non
archesstat
