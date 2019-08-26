profile
negan
Je recherche une musique
https://mobile.twitter.com/Riqzinho/status/1165725212656177160

C'est sûrement Japonais ( je sais pas pourquoi mais je trouve ça Japonais)
    posted the 08/26/2019 at 11:04 PM by negan
    comments (4)
    qbigaara49 posted the 08/26/2019 at 11:14 PM
    Test avec l'application shazam au pire.
    egguibs posted the 08/26/2019 at 11:15 PM
    ça ressemble a du ryuchi sakamoto
    birmou posted the 08/26/2019 at 11:36 PM
    La partie provenant de la vidéo est a 1:40
    Et oui c’était japonais ^^

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtDphVoImjM

    Tres belle musique au passage
    birmou posted the 08/26/2019 at 11:41 PM
    negan la version originale ici

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDvKVxFe7VA
