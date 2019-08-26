accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un tigre
profile
2
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
torotoro59
name :
Control
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
505 Games
developer :
Remedy
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
403
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
link49
,
heracles
,
dx93
,
minx
,
playstation2008
,
defqon1985
,
sakonoko
,
sakura972
,
eldren
,
dragonquestparadise
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
badeuh
,
smashfan
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
momotaros
,
kyogamer
,
i8
,
lanni
,
moonster
,
w0nsul
,
snakeorliquid
,
torotoro59
,
escobar
,
ddog
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
lavignesony
,
frenchi
,
chipslike
,
7safer7sephiroth7
,
chiriusse
,
baalmung
,
inazumaeleven
,
calishnikov
,
cladstrife59
,
ratchet
,
diablass59
,
magium
,
jorostar
,
oziiriis
,
jordimin
,
fightere
,
tetsu
,
protozoa
,
musm
,
vfries
,
kevinsnow
,
goldmen33
,
sirozymandias
,
kldvb
,
erenkaneki
,
dai
,
davenor
,
aumaan
,
drake055
,
enkilvalentine
,
sephiroth07
,
ravyxxs
,
lookatz
,
tawara
,
icebergbrulant
,
alfb
,
maxleresistant
,
shanks
,
jaune
,
superken
,
plistter
,
soma67
,
mistermooh
,
chinoismasque
,
hyoga57
,
kurosagi7
,
hieuthao
,
jackiechan
,
milo42
,
kisukesan
,
tvirus
,
opthomas
,
keka
,
linkart
,
terminator
,
bliss02
,
mrbonus
,
slyder
,
e3payne
,
odv78
,
eraser
,
strifedcloud
,
voxen
,
svr
,
twins
,
kaizer
,
rickornichon
,
darkulqui
,
espiondu69
,
saram
,
nobleswan
,
shiroyashagin
,
ootaniisensei
,
jenicris
,
liquidsnake66
,
mistervegas
,
neckbreaker71
,
niveforever
,
killia
,
marchand2sable
,
arquion
,
gauffreman
,
hayatevibritania
,
mikazaki
,
meteor
,
davydems
,
angelcloud
,
grievous32
,
miokyun
,
stardustx
,
tenebrae
,
kenpokan
,
sorow
,
genraltow
,
shincloud
,
scorpion
,
cristaleus
,
rayzorx09
,
kaiserx
,
sorakairi86
,
2077
,
sojewsy
,
mikaou
,
ellegarden
,
cubia
,
waurius59
,
revans
,
gaunt
,
airzoom
,
noishe
,
elmax
,
balt
,
aros
,
poisonivy
,
0uy
,
olimar59
,
sora78
,
andrasseth
,
darker
,
spartiate14
,
whitepotatoes
,
wolftag2
,
onypsis
,
akiletour
,
rom
,
thesandwraith
,
meaculpaenvrai
,
loudiyi
,
ritalix
,
krusty79
,
idd
,
leechaerin
,
kirianu
,
rider288
,
sorakaminari
,
thegovernor
,
aiolia081
,
zenimar
,
iiii
,
narustorm
,
gat
,
neclord83
,
odyle54
,
lion93
,
fylen
,
clad80
,
myckes
,
kuroni
,
cedrich74
,
tzine
,
darksephiroth
,
60teraflops
,
legend83
,
shpouk
,
jabujabu62
,
coldy
,
clad057
,
loweakgraph
,
joueurdudimanche
,
sokan
,
snowbell
,
hatwa
,
evojink
,
nawak
,
galneryus
,
raioh
,
busta95
,
floflo
,
rike
,
rulian
,
pensador
,
foreach
,
rixlos
,
basile93
,
redrat97300
,
yanissou
,
zaoo
,
harperb
,
kwathor
,
seraphh
,
soudis13
,
gaymer40
,
arkelath
,
gladiatorts
,
stefanpsp
,
choupiloutre
,
doupssy
,
samlokal
,
kamishra
,
youtube06
,
bullkass
,
ni2bo2
,
fearjc
,
nsixtyfour
,
walkix
,
nekopirate
,
sangotrunks
,
slooby
,
pepiotte
,
saintsaga
,
megaman87
,
squall294
,
angelsduck
,
rockin
,
nigel
,
daoko
,
oss137
,
josfer
,
darkvadd7
,
gally099
,
starrk
,
freddo935
,
rayznack
,
linkstar
,
vieuxsinge
,
fredone
,
koji9
,
fifine
,
suikoden
,
wickette
,
dedoc
,
tsume94
,
ktraxxx
,
redmi31
,
corrin
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
negan
,
biboys
,
sujetdelta
,
crimson7
,
fandenutella
,
osiris
,
waralex
,
shirosaki
,
furtifdor
,
e3ologue
,
noouns
,
smalfeur
,
sylphide
,
kpax69
,
runrunsekai
,
temporell
,
famimax
,
sultano
,
rkm18
,
apollokami
,
bigjunior
,
genjitakiya
,
hasselhoff
,
ekibyo
,
pokute
,
op4
,
suzukube
,
darkou62
,
mitenso
,
malikay
,
linkudo
,
trungz
,
mizuki
,
kurorolucifuru
,
maxff9
,
lautrek
,
akirasan
,
kisukeronin
,
kenjushi
,
kevisiano
,
bustadu95
,
chameau
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
tolgafury
,
gareauxloups
,
narukamisan
,
gameup
,
siil
,
evilchris
,
micablo
,
fragdelapassion
,
pizza3fromage
,
naruto780
,
archesstat
,
makotoniijima
,
benji54
,
nasidol
,
administrateur
,
kikoo31
,
arubizok
,
snk
,
h33ro95
,
hein
,
dooku
,
tompouss
,
romgamer6859
,
erosennin
,
allan333
,
link571
,
monz666
,
papichampote
,
cajp45
,
warminos
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
iglooo
,
oenomaus
,
yogfei
,
t0t0r067
,
bladagun
,
chester
,
pyrogas
,
hijikatamayora13
,
zobiwan83
,
mystic
,
ostream
,
sadakoyamamura
,
barberousse
,
ioop
,
guchisan
,
toshiro
,
kayl
,
koriyu
,
zabuza
,
ocarinak
,
dude85
,
amario
,
namxi
,
alexharris59
,
sunnytime
,
fuji
,
apejy
,
docteurdeggman
,
shashinmika
,
wazaaabi
,
bisba
,
djayce
,
asakk
,
darknova
,
l83
,
walterwhite
,
demon
,
dexterr62
,
matzel
,
lefab88
,
hyuga51
,
finalyoz
,
lilouenseptembre
,
hibito
,
patriciapereira
,
okagami
,
danceterialg
,
segadream
,
krilinchauve
,
jowy14
,
greatteacheroni
,
mwaka971
,
kwak
,
hurri
,
xenofamicom
,
shirosp
,
cjmusashi
,
tidusx59
,
bananajj
,
fidelio
,
bobobiwan
,
hollowar
,
inferusredrum
,
neil
,
tsunayoshi
,
axlenz
,
minbox
,
drockspace
,
esets
,
yurius
,
yais9999
,
zoske
,
surveillance
,
xslayer750
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3002
visites since opening :
3173777
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Unboxing] Press Kit Control
Comme d'habitude, la presse au e meilleure version que nous
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/26/2019 at 01:26 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
11
)
revans
posted
the 08/26/2019 at 01:27 PM
le pire c'est qu'il sort demain dans l’indifférence total
contra
posted
the 08/26/2019 at 01:55 PM
revans
Ils sont où les tests d’ailleurs ?!
torotoro59
posted
the 08/26/2019 at 01:59 PM
revans
contra
jv com 15/20, Gameblog 8/10
stefanpsp
posted
the 08/26/2019 at 02:00 PM
revans
contra
15 sur JVC, reconnu pour être indulgent en general.
J'attendrai pour le prendre ^^
torotoro59
posted
the 08/26/2019 at 02:05 PM
8/10 sur Xbox Live.fr
contra
posted
the 08/26/2019 at 02:32 PM
torotoro59
stefanpsp
J’ai lu celui en JVC, c’est curieux ils ont mis 15 (globalement une note moyenne quand on connaît JVC) mais ils sont vachement condescendants avec le jeu. Donc dur de savoir sur quel pied danser.
lastboss
posted
the 08/26/2019 at 03:12 PM
Un 15/10 jvc c’est genre un 5/10 gamekult lol
Jvc trop euphorique dans les tests
stefanpsp
posted
the 08/26/2019 at 03:22 PM
lastboss
torotoro59
contra
Mort de rire, ils ont passer la note à 16
lastboss
posted
the 08/26/2019 at 03:36 PM
Ça a pas l’air mauvais en tous cas
torotoro59
posted
the 08/26/2019 at 03:37 PM
stefanpsp
ça fait pas très "pro" tout ça
stefanpsp
posted
the 08/26/2019 at 03:47 PM
lastboss
J'trouve que sa fais jeu benchmark.
J'attendrai d'avoir fini Quantum Break et qu'il baisse avant de le tenter.
torotoro59
De grand professionnel
Ptet que le virement est arriver avec du retard, du au weekend
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
J'attendrai pour le prendre ^^
Jvc trop euphorique dans les tests
J'attendrai d'avoir fini Quantum Break et qu'il baisse avant de le tenter.
torotoro59 De grand professionnel Ptet que le virement est arriver avec du retard, du au weekend