name : Control
platform : Xbox One
editor : 505 Games
developer : Remedy
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
articles : 3002
visites since opening : 3173777
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Unboxing] Press Kit Control
Comme d'habitude, la presse au e meilleure version que nous


    posted the 08/26/2019 at 01:26 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (11)
    revans posted the 08/26/2019 at 01:27 PM
    le pire c'est qu'il sort demain dans l’indifférence total
    contra posted the 08/26/2019 at 01:55 PM
    revans Ils sont où les tests d’ailleurs ?!
    torotoro59 posted the 08/26/2019 at 01:59 PM
    revans contra jv com 15/20, Gameblog 8/10
    stefanpsp posted the 08/26/2019 at 02:00 PM
    revans contra 15 sur JVC, reconnu pour être indulgent en general.
    J'attendrai pour le prendre ^^
    torotoro59 posted the 08/26/2019 at 02:05 PM
    8/10 sur Xbox Live.fr
    contra posted the 08/26/2019 at 02:32 PM
    torotoro59 stefanpsp J’ai lu celui en JVC, c’est curieux ils ont mis 15 (globalement une note moyenne quand on connaît JVC) mais ils sont vachement condescendants avec le jeu. Donc dur de savoir sur quel pied danser.
    lastboss posted the 08/26/2019 at 03:12 PM
    Un 15/10 jvc c’est genre un 5/10 gamekult lol
    Jvc trop euphorique dans les tests
    stefanpsp posted the 08/26/2019 at 03:22 PM
    lastboss torotoro59 contra Mort de rire, ils ont passer la note à 16
    lastboss posted the 08/26/2019 at 03:36 PM
    Ça a pas l’air mauvais en tous cas
    torotoro59 posted the 08/26/2019 at 03:37 PM
    stefanpsp ça fait pas très "pro" tout ça
    stefanpsp posted the 08/26/2019 at 03:47 PM
    lastboss J'trouve que sa fais jeu benchmark.
    J'attendrai d'avoir fini Quantum Break et qu'il baisse avant de le tenter.

    torotoro59 De grand professionnel Ptet que le virement est arriver avec du retard, du au weekend
