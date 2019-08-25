accueil
57
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
testament
,
link49
,
binou87
,
sora78
,
julisa
,
minx
,
sakonoko
,
eldren
,
tvirus
,
gat
,
milo42
,
ravyxxs
,
terminator
,
strifedcloud
,
shiranui
,
neckbreaker71
,
rickornichon
,
kurosama
,
shiroyashagin
,
terranova
,
opthomas
,
excervecyanide
,
niveforever
,
shambala93
,
gamergunz
,
roy001
,
icebergbrulant
,
captaintoad974
,
sonilka
,
shindo
,
xxxxxx0
,
raph64
,
libanais
,
leonr4
,
marchand2sable
,
gief
,
leblogdeshacka
,
awamy02
,
tuni
,
kabuki
,
iglooo
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
djiman
,
kali
,
killia
,
receiversms
,
tolgafury
,
misterpixel
,
chester
,
kamina
,
alwayswin2
,
walterwhite
,
link80
,
makotoniijima
,
biboys
jenicris
articles : 820
820
visites since opening : 1314636
1314636
jenicris
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Death Stranding: trailer "Briefing" en off-screen (très mauvaise qualité)
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/25/2019 at 10:35 PM by jenicris
jenicris
comments (6)
6
)
mrvince
posted
the 08/25/2019 at 10:38 PM
La qualité laisse tombé
. Sinon on voit plus du tout Mikkelsen dans la com' j'espère qu'il aura un rôle important c'est le truc qui m'intéresse le plus dans le jeu pour le moment ^^
jenicris
posted
the 08/25/2019 at 10:40 PM
mrvince
j'avoue la qualité est dégueu. Vivement qu'ils la montrent!
mahatma
posted
the 08/25/2019 at 10:43 PM
jenicris
Qualité ps1 sur PSP XD
jenicris
posted
the 08/25/2019 at 10:43 PM
mahatma
pire que ça encore.
axlenz
posted
the 08/25/2019 at 10:56 PM
On dirait Ark survival evolved sur switch en plus beau
docbrown
posted
the 08/25/2019 at 11:28 PM
jenicris
Y' a de la nostalgie dans l'air à ce ce que je vois...
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo