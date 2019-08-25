profile
jenicris
57
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 820
visites since opening : 1314636
jenicris > blog
all
Death Stranding: trailer "Briefing" en off-screen (très mauvaise qualité)
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/25/2019 at 10:35 PM by jenicris
    comments (6)
    mrvince posted the 08/25/2019 at 10:38 PM
    La qualité laisse tombé . Sinon on voit plus du tout Mikkelsen dans la com' j'espère qu'il aura un rôle important c'est le truc qui m'intéresse le plus dans le jeu pour le moment ^^
    jenicris posted the 08/25/2019 at 10:40 PM
    mrvince j'avoue la qualité est dégueu. Vivement qu'ils la montrent!
    mahatma posted the 08/25/2019 at 10:43 PM
    jenicris Qualité ps1 sur PSP XD
    jenicris posted the 08/25/2019 at 10:43 PM
    mahatma pire que ça encore.
    axlenz posted the 08/25/2019 at 10:56 PM
    On dirait Ark survival evolved sur switch en plus beau
    docbrown posted the 08/25/2019 at 11:28 PM
    jenicris Y' a de la nostalgie dans l'air à ce ce que je vois...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre