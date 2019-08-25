profile
sussudio
158
Likes
Likers
sussudio
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 166
visites since opening : 1578079
sussudio > blog
Ce deepfake de American Psycho


    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/25/2019 at 12:57 PM by sussudio
    comments (10)
    narphe1 posted the 08/25/2019 at 01:14 PM
    ce bon gros boulard tout de même
    tbagwel posted the 08/25/2019 at 01:36 PM
    un peut moins bien fait que les autres mais ca reste quand meme impressionnant en imaginant ce que sa pourrait donner dans 10 ans
    cb posted the 08/25/2019 at 02:08 PM
    Un de ces jours ils trouveront le moyen de vendre des DLC pour les films. Il y a probablement des gens qui seraient prêts à payer des costumes alternatifs pour les films de super-héros Marvel et DC.
    mahatma posted the 08/25/2019 at 02:16 PM
    Plus impressionnant que le visage. Y a la voix de Tom Cruise :O
    maxx posted the 08/25/2019 at 03:15 PM
    C'est dingue cette techno quand même... Sur la chaîne Youtube de ce compte y a pas mal de vidéos du genre c'est vraiment impressionnant.
    cb Donne pas de mauvaises idée haha!
    ropstar posted the 08/25/2019 at 03:25 PM
    Bluffant
    mrvince posted the 08/25/2019 at 03:39 PM
    sussudio posted the 08/25/2019 at 04:10 PM
    mahatma Ils ont pris un imitateur pour ce deepfake
    5120x2880 posted the 08/25/2019 at 04:13 PM
    Sussudio Ça rend le truc cent fois plus bluffant en fait si c'est même pas le vrai Tom Cruise.
    mahatma posted the 08/25/2019 at 05:10 PM
    sussudio il limite bien ! Je me demandais si il avait pris des mots des films et mixé, mais jamais il a du dire Ramestein mdr... C'est du bon boulot.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre