Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 8
visites since opening : 11052
fid > blog
Promo ? Erreur ? Hurry up !
Superbeat: Xonic sur Nintendo Switch (Dématérialisé - eShop US)

Sûrement une erreur de prix vu qu'i est à 26,24€ en promotion sur l'eShop FR, faudra pas tarder si ça vous intéresse à ce prix
https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/superbeat-xonic-switch/ - https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/superbeat-xonic-switch/
    posted the 08/23/2019 at 07:16 AM by fid
    shanks posted the 08/23/2019 at 07:21 AM
    y a marqué $39.99
    fid posted the 08/23/2019 at 07:22 AM
    moi j'ai bien 0.89€
    https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/superbeat-xonic-sur-nintendo-switch-dematerialise-eshop-us-1698580
    fid posted the 08/23/2019 at 07:24 AM
    263.24€ en france :
    https://www.nintendo.fr/Jeux/Nintendo-Switch/SUPERBEAT-XONiC-EX-1310065.html
    plbs posted the 08/23/2019 at 07:34 AM
    shanks promo que sur le shop pas sur le site
    finalyoz posted the 08/23/2019 at 07:44 AM
    Comment payer sur le store US ? mon paypal ne fonctionne pas, ma carte révolut non plus
    fid posted the 08/23/2019 at 07:54 AM
    finalyoz Il faut que tu te log sur le site nintendo, que tu change ta region, puis apres tu peux te connecter avec la switch au shop de la region choisi auparavant.
    finalyoz posted the 08/23/2019 at 07:55 AM
    Après vérif, possibilité de créer un paypal canadien et faire l'association du nouveau paypal sur le compte nintendo.. bref c'est vite chiant. Je passe mon chemin ^^
    finalyoz posted the 08/23/2019 at 07:56 AM
    Fid Oui ça c'est le base ^^ Mais une fois sur le store US, pas possible de payer avec mes CB et mon paypal FR.
    fid posted the 08/23/2019 at 07:56 AM
    finalyoz
    https://www.jeuxactu.com/nintendo-switch-voila-comment-acceder-a-l-eshop-us-et-japonais-108337.htm />
    Apres avoir acheté le jeux tu peux revenir sur la region Fr, tu garde le jeu, pas
    finalyoz posted the 08/23/2019 at 07:58 AM
    Merci, mais je sais déjà tout ça, je passe souvent sur le store mexicain et russe. Mais certains pose soucis pour régler comme celui des USA.
    kurosu posted the 08/23/2019 at 08:52 AM
    Il est trop dur ce jeu
