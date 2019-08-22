profile
Jeux retro 2D à me conseiller ?
Avez-vous des jeux retro 2D faciles à me proposer, c'est pour jouer avec ma femme (qui joue jamais aux jv).
Elle a bien aimé Metal Slug par exemple.

Je cherche des jeux Sega Mega Drive, SNES, NES, N64, Playstation, Neo Geo etc ..
C'est pour actualiser ma liste de jeux de ma Playstation Classic.

Plus d'infos ici : blog_article429064.html ou ici : blog_article428943.html

Pour rappel, voici ma PS Classic :













RETROARCH :







BLEEMSYNC :











    posted the 08/22/2019 at 08:52 PM by ioop
    comments (13)
    suzukube posted the 08/22/2019 at 08:54 PM
    Thomas a un Mi Mix 2

    Joue à Super Mario World avec elle, ou Super Bomberman, le devrait kiffer.
    ioop posted the 08/22/2019 at 08:56 PM
    suzukube non c'est des anciennes photos avec mon ancien smartphone, j'ai un Mi9
    ioop posted the 08/22/2019 at 08:58 PM
    suzukube oui comme tu le vois Super Bomberman je l'ai déjà

    J'ai oublié de préciser mais je cherche des jeux qui se joue à 2 bien évidemment.
    docteurdeggman posted the 08/22/2019 at 08:59 PM
    Goof Troop à deux c'est plutôt sympa et pas trop prise de tête
    ioop posted the 08/22/2019 at 09:00 PM
    Ah ... elle a bien aimé Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles: The HyperStone Heist également

    Moi aussi, par contre tout ce qui est Street of Rage etc ... j'aime pas trop
    madd posted the 08/22/2019 at 09:09 PM
    Tu m'explique comment t'as modifié ta ps Classic ?
    ioop posted the 08/22/2019 at 09:11 PM
    madd il y a les liens dans l'article
    madd posted the 08/22/2019 at 09:12 PM
    Sinon je te conseil Flintstones 2 et Samurai Pizza Cats sur nes.
    madd posted the 08/22/2019 at 09:13 PM
    ioop ah oui j'avais pas vu.
    amassous posted the 08/22/2019 at 09:24 PM
    Streetvof Rage/Final Fight tu va kiffer.
    shurax93 posted the 08/22/2019 at 09:25 PM
    Ah bomberman........ parfait pour brisé son couple
    madd posted the 08/22/2019 at 09:48 PM
    ioop Sinon l'emulateur arcade (MAME 32) est dispo dessus ?
    plistter posted the 08/22/2019 at 10:11 PM
    Windjammers
    TwinkleStar Sprites
    Worms
    Golden Axe : The Revange of Death Adder
    Magical Drop III
    Mario Party 2
    Sunset Rider
    Genital Jousting
