Jeux retro 2D à me conseiller ?
Avez-vous des jeux retro 2D faciles à me proposer, c'est pour jouer avec ma femme (qui joue jamais aux jv).
Elle a bien aimé Metal Slug par exemple.
Je cherche des jeux Sega Mega Drive, SNES, NES, N64, Playstation, Neo Geo etc ..
C'est pour actualiser ma liste de jeux de ma Playstation Classic.
Plus d'infos ici :
blog_article429064.html
ou ici :
blog_article428943.html
Pour rappel, voici ma PS Classic :
RETROARCH :
BLEEMSYNC :
suzukube
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 08:54 PM
Thomas a un Mi Mix 2
Joue à Super Mario World avec elle, ou Super Bomberman, le devrait kiffer.
ioop
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 08:56 PM
suzukube
non c'est des anciennes photos avec mon ancien smartphone, j'ai un Mi9
ioop
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 08:58 PM
suzukube
oui comme tu le vois Super Bomberman je l'ai déjà
J'ai oublié de préciser mais je cherche des jeux qui se joue à 2 bien évidemment.
docteurdeggman
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 08:59 PM
Goof Troop à deux c'est plutôt sympa et pas trop prise de tête
ioop
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 09:00 PM
Ah ... elle a bien aimé Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles: The HyperStone Heist également
Moi aussi, par contre tout ce qui est Street of Rage etc ... j'aime pas trop
madd
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 09:09 PM
Tu m'explique comment t'as modifié ta ps Classic ?
ioop
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 09:11 PM
madd
il y a les liens dans l'article
madd
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 09:12 PM
Sinon je te conseil Flintstones 2 et Samurai Pizza Cats sur nes.
madd
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 09:13 PM
ioop
ah oui j'avais pas vu.
amassous
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 09:24 PM
Streetvof Rage/Final Fight tu va kiffer.
shurax93
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 09:25 PM
Ah bomberman........ parfait pour brisé son couple
madd
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 09:48 PM
ioop
Sinon l'emulateur arcade (MAME 32) est dispo dessus ?
plistter
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 10:11 PM
Windjammers
TwinkleStar Sprites
Worms
Golden Axe : The Revange of Death Adder
Magical Drop III
Mario Party 2
Sunset Rider
Genital Jousting
