Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
amassous > blog
Boruto chapitre 37 en francais !


Maintenant je suis a jour pour Boruto pour les scans(je regarde pas l'animé) donc je partage si ça intéresse un minimum de personne
Ça sort tout les mois en même temps que Dragon Ball SUPER
Le dessinateur a évoluer en comparaison avec Sasuke

    posted the 08/21/2019 at 04:45 PM by amassous
