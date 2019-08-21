profile
gat
121
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2174
visites since opening : 2621647
gat > blog
Hotline Miami Collection aura une version physique sur Switch
JVL - https://www.jeuxvideo-live.com/news/hotline-miami-collection-disponible-sur-nintendo-switch-95186
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/21/2019 at 04:27 PM by gat
    comments (4)
    zabuza posted the 08/21/2019 at 04:29 PM
    Ceux qui ne l ont pas fait. Allez y. Très bon jeu
    hyoga57 posted the 08/21/2019 at 04:31 PM
    Comme sur PS4 et PS Vita en gros. Mais excellente nouvelle, car les deux jeux sont excellents...
    guiguif posted the 08/21/2019 at 04:45 PM
    avec les beaux 18 dollars de frais de ports
    floflo posted the 08/21/2019 at 05:16 PM
    hyoga57 tu te répètes aujourd'hui.....
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre