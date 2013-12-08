profile
Borderlands 3
name : Borderlands 3
platform : Xbox One
editor : 2K Games
developer : Telltale Games
genre : Aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
[Artbook] Le livre de Borderlands 3 se dévoile !
En attendant que le contenu du collector se dévoile, voici que l'artbook se montre avec sa couverture

[pos=centre][/url]

Le livre sera uniquement disponible en anglais pour le moment!


Artbook Borderlands 3 38€
https://www.amazon.fr/dp/1683835719/ref=as_li_ss_tl?coliid=I34JRV5SUL2RS1&colid=2XRN6F0EHYX6P&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it&linkCode=ll1&tag=leblogdeshack-21&linkId=590c1887e243dbd09ddeaa9400029519&language=fr_FR
