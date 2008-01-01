Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
Une figurine de Gaara pour décembre !



Elle est pas mal même si j'attends toujours la figure d'un personnage de l'univers Naruto et j'aurais préféré Gaara petit quand il a la haine
Lien en source pour la pré-co si vous passez par mon lien ça aidera pour le concours Dragon Ball merci .
https://www.ninoma.com/index.php/pre-order/naruto-shippuuden-gaara-vibration-stars-bandai-spirits-banpresto?___SID=U
