Shenmue III - Nouveau trailer - A Day in Shenmue


Plus d'infos dans le lien:

https://www.resetera.com/threads/shenmue-iii-new-trailer-a-day-in-shenmue.136242/
    victornewman posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:03 AM
    lol la gueule
    denton posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:05 AM
    Day one pas le choix
    marchand2sable posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:10 AM
    Je sais que c'est moche mais j'aime beaucoup, forcément avec d'excellent perso et une très bonne D.A ça passe mieux.
    jenicris posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:12 AM
    marchand2sable justement je trouve que niveau graphisme c'est vraiment pas moche. Le jeu a bien progressé à ce niveau.
    marchand2sable posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:17 AM
    jenicris

    Pour un petit projet comme ça, oui ça passe mais bon c'est digne d'une PS4 quand même, dommage que SONY a pas financer le jeu
    marchand2sable posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:19 AM
    jenicris

    *indigne d'une PS4 en fin de vie *financé
    kenshuiin posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:20 AM
    Moi je trouve que ça a carrément de la gueule
