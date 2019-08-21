accueil
jenicris
Shenmue III - Nouveau trailer - A Day in Shenmue
Plus d'infos dans le lien:
https://www.resetera.com/threads/shenmue-iii-new-trailer-a-day-in-shenmue.136242/
posted the 08/21/2019 at 08:59 AM by
jenicris
comments (
7
)
victornewman
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:03 AM
lol la gueule
denton
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:05 AM
Day one pas le choix
marchand2sable
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:10 AM
Je sais que c'est moche mais j'aime beaucoup, forcément avec d'excellent perso et une très bonne D.A ça passe mieux.
jenicris
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:12 AM
marchand2sable
justement je trouve que niveau graphisme c'est vraiment pas moche. Le jeu a bien progressé à ce niveau.
marchand2sable
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:17 AM
jenicris
Pour un petit projet comme ça, oui ça passe mais bon c'est digne d'une PS4 quand même, dommage que SONY a pas financer le jeu
marchand2sable
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:19 AM
jenicris
*indigne d'une PS4 en fin de vie *financé
kenshuiin
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:20 AM
Moi je trouve que ça a carrément de la gueule
