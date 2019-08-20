profile
[Futur] La révolution est en marche !!
Bon voilà, pas besoin de Gamescom pour avoir du neuf.



Pop corn, j'efface dès les 100 coms atteint
    posted the 08/20/2019 at 05:55 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    revans posted the 08/20/2019 at 05:57 PM
    exclu xbox non?
    shinz0 posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:02 PM
    Il veut créer un jeu
    KyoGamer et Nico Augusto même combat
    gat posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:06 PM
    shinz0 Ca fait des années qu'il en parle. Mais je pense qu'il souhaite le sortir plutôt sur PS5.
    galcian posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:09 PM
    Le scénario envoi du lourd
    minbox posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:38 PM
    axlenz posted the 08/20/2019 at 06:47 PM
    Il est devenu un peu Pro-N maintenant Kyogamer ? Puisque j'entends l'ost de Xenoblade chronicles 2 derrière! Comment il ose trahir papa Sony comme ça??? L'ost dans toutes ces vidéos doivent venir de l'univers playstation et NUL part d'autres
