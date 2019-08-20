profile
foxstep > blog
Yakuza 3,4,5 remaster annoncé sur PS4
Sega annoncé Yakuza 3,4,5 en remaster sur PS4, avec du 1080p/60fps au rendez vous évidemment

Les dates:

Yakuza 3 dispo dés maintenant
Yakuza 4 pour 29 Octobre 29
Yakuza 5 pour Fevrier 2020

1080p, 60FPS

Foxstep
    posted the 08/20/2019 at 04:49 PM by foxstep
    maxff9 posted the 08/20/2019 at 04:51 PM
    Roberto ?
    fan2jeux posted the 08/20/2019 at 04:53 PM
    Houraaaaaaaa
    hachimaruden posted the 08/20/2019 at 04:58 PM
    vivement la retro sur ps5 j'en peux plus de cette remasterisation attitude
    guiguif posted the 08/20/2019 at 04:59 PM
    Yakuza 4 pour 29 Roberto 29?
    blindzorro posted the 08/20/2019 at 05:03 PM
    Merde il fait chier Roberto à se garder le 4 pour lui !
    bigsnake posted the 08/20/2019 at 05:39 PM
    Ca serait sous titré Day one dommage.
