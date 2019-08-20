profile
kalas28
46
Likes
Likers
kalas28
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 697
visites since opening : 652411
kalas28 > blog
all
final fantasy 8: 8min de gameplay


sérieux comment j'ai hâte de le refaire entre les invocations magnifiques et les limites break de dingue
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/20/2019 at 03:31 PM by kalas28
    comments (4)
    famimax posted the 08/20/2019 at 03:37 PM
    You're the best looking guy here
    xenofamicom posted the 08/20/2019 at 03:46 PM
    Mouais, un remaster qui fait le minimum....
    gemini posted the 08/20/2019 at 03:58 PM
    Day one pour mon FF préfère
    testament posted the 08/20/2019 at 04:07 PM
    La pure classe ouais, par contre le prix...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre