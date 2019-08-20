accueil
Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
amassous
amassous
> blog
[SPOIL] Dragon Ball SUPER chapitre 51 en Japonais
LIEN EN SOURCE
Spoiler :
SPOIL:Végéta n'affronte personne on ne vois pas Yardrat ni de Freezer
https://dragonballsuper-france.fr/dragon-ball-super-chapitre-51/
posted the 08/20/2019 at 10:51 AM by
amassous
comments (
7
)
opthomas
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 11:06 AM
Sinon bien le bonjour à la planète de Pui Pui
racsnk
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 11:18 AM
Le fameux chapitre sur Végéta.
kurorolucifuru
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 11:20 AM
Racsnk
Du bullshit..
amassous
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 11:43 AM
opthomas
Ouais c'est des puipui
racsnk
ouais
kurorolucifuru
Désolé
rendan
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 11:52 AM
Excellent
opthomas
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 11:53 AM
amassous
kurorolucifuru
racsnk
amassous
posted
the 08/20/2019 at 12:01 PM
rendan
On en parle du niveau de Merus?
