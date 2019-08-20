Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
profile
amassous
150
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 672
visites since opening : 2049982
amassous > blog
[SPOIL] Dragon Ball SUPER chapitre 51 en Japonais


LIEN EN SOURCE
Spoiler :
SPOIL:Végéta n'affronte personne on ne vois pas Yardrat ni de Freezer
https://dragonballsuper-france.fr/dragon-ball-super-chapitre-51/
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/20/2019 at 10:51 AM by amassous
    comments (7)
    opthomas posted the 08/20/2019 at 11:06 AM
    Sinon bien le bonjour à la planète de Pui Pui
    racsnk posted the 08/20/2019 at 11:18 AM
    Le fameux chapitre sur Végéta.
    kurorolucifuru posted the 08/20/2019 at 11:20 AM
    Racsnk Du bullshit..
    amassous posted the 08/20/2019 at 11:43 AM
    opthomas Ouais c'est des puipui
    racsnk ouais
    kurorolucifuru Désolé
    rendan posted the 08/20/2019 at 11:52 AM
    Excellent
    opthomas posted the 08/20/2019 at 11:53 AM
    amassous

    kurorolucifuru racsnk
    amassous posted the 08/20/2019 at 12:01 PM
    rendan On en parle du niveau de Merus?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre