Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
La fierté dans l'oeuvre DRAGON BALL


Thème très intéressant ça ne se résume pas qu'a Végéta c'est développé vous inquiétez pas.
    posted the 08/19/2019 at 05:09 PM by amassous
    comments (1)
    jozen15 posted the 08/19/2019 at 05:50 PM
    intéressant, je rajoute ma pierre a l’édifice en partageant une video du chef otaku qui parle des personnage "fière" dans la serie des DB

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVBVPFrjCdQ


