Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Nintendo] La Switch Lite est en préco
La Switch Lite est maintenant disponible en préco sur la Fnac
Switch Lite
199.99€
https://www.fnac.com/SearchResult/ResultList.aspx?SCat=0!1&ectrans=1&sft=1&Origin=Awin620339&Search=nintendos%20switch%20console&awc=12665_1566216696_9c5ca3de69f794e9b1a950a91ffe3462&sa=1
posted the 08/19/2019 at 12:13 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
18
)
bobobiwan
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 12:21 PM
Moi qui pense passer le cap Switch pour les fêtes de fin d'année, je me pose vraiment la question du modèle à prendre...
les Switcheurs, vous jouez beaucoup sur écran ou vous avez pris l'habitude de toujours la trimballer en mode portable ?
sosky
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 12:22 PM
J'suis étudiant, la semaine j'suis pas chez mes parents, du coup je joue qu'en mode portable la semaine mais full dock le week-end avec la manette Pro
jenicris
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 12:30 PM
bobobiwan
un peu des deux. Ca dépend des jeux en fait. Y a des jeux ou l'on préfére y jouer en portable et d'autres sur la TV.
C'est la force de la Switch.
xenofamicom
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 12:35 PM
bobobiwan
: La Switch actuelle est une portable aussi...
Si tu comptes prendre une Switch pour cette année, autant prendre la Switch avec un CPU qui permet une meilleure autonomie.
Plusieurs jeux sont très agréables à l'écran comme sur portable, ce serait dommage de prendre la Switch Lite et regretter l'achat par la suite.
zenimar
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 12:37 PM
Bonjour je n'ai pas vus mais est ce que quelqu'un a fait une news la dessus ?
https://twitter.com/Ninterdo1/status/1162808860211654658?s=20
rbz
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 12:39 PM
bobobiwan
60% écran 40% portable
prend pas al switchlite c'est de la zob
zenimar
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 12:40 PM
xenofamicom
oui mais sa mord parfois chuuut
guiguif
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 12:45 PM
bobobiwan
ça depend, si tu compte faire Xenoblade 2 prend surtout pas la portable
jenicris
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 12:48 PM
zenimar
c'est fake.
e3ologue
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 12:48 PM
La Switch de base est plus avantageuse de par sa flexibilité. Après c'est si c'est pour une utilisation uniquement portable, ou juste pour jouer vite fait à 2-3 exclu Nintendo, la Lite pourrait faire l'affaire. Ca reste difficile d'avoir un vrai avis sur la Lite étant donné que personne ne l'a jamais touché, car par exemple elle pourrait avoir l'avantage d'être solide, car pour le moment les joycon sont ultra fragile, et donc potentiellement ça peut revenir cher de racheter une paire ou un pad pro.
Perso, je suis majoritairement en portable, mais certains jeux sont difficilement praticable hors d'une TV, par la taille des textes ou par la durée des sessions de jeu plus longue que la batterie.
xenofamicom
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 12:49 PM
guiguif
: Déjà que même sur écran TV c'est pas fameux, il est vrai que Xenoblade 2 est l'un des rares jeux à éviter sur portable.
J'ai fais 70% du jeu en portable pourtant car j'avais pas trop le choix, mais je ne le referai plus.
roy001
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 12:51 PM
xenofamicom
xeno 2 perso ça a été fait en 100% portable
zabuza
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 12:52 PM
bobobiwan
prend celle de base. C'est vraiment le meilleur des choix.
beji
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 12:53 PM
la page de préco est inaccessible ...
jowy14
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 12:58 PM
roy001
pareil, le plus pénible c’était là temps de chargement des textures quand on arrive dans une zone, sinon ça m’a pas gêné
shinz0
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 01:06 PM
Vivement le Black Friday pour faire un choix entre la Switch Lite et la Switch 1.1
raioh
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 01:25 PM
C'est quand la Switch Pro ?
sandman
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 01:32 PM
on cherche encore l'interet de la switch lite. Donc prend la switch normal avec la nouvelle batterie, ca t'evitera de mettre de coté des jeux parce qu'ils ne sont compatibles avec la switch lite, et profiter des jeux sur grand écran c'est pas négligeable quand même.
