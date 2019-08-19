profile
Devil May Cry 5
11
Likes
Likers
name : Devil May Cry 5
platform : Xbox One
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
402
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2989
visites since opening : 3157495
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Bon Plan] Devil May Cry 5 passe aussi à 19.99€
Après Resident Evil 2 Remake, voici que Devil May Cry 5 passe aussi à 19.99€ sur One et PS4




Devil May Cry 5
https://www.fnac.com/SearchResult/ResultList.aspx?SCat=0!1&ectrans=1&sft=1&Origin=Awin620339&Search=Devil%20may%20cry&awc=12665_1566202849_09c4ec697dace9268be7411554dcdd38&sa=0
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/19/2019 at 08:23 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (9)
    bladagun posted the 08/19/2019 at 08:29 AM
    Aller parfait
    kurosama posted the 08/19/2019 at 08:33 AM
    Excellent,je vais l'attendre sur le Gpass par contre. (enfin,si la rumeur se confirme ).
    rider288 posted the 08/19/2019 at 08:37 AM
    J'hesite à la prendre lui, j'avais bien aimé la démo à la PGW...
    rider288 posted the 08/19/2019 at 08:53 AM
    Far Cry New Dawn également. Ca de-stock chez la Fnac
    kevisiano posted the 08/19/2019 at 09:14 AM
    AC Origins aussi et d'autres offres pour les Ezio Collection et Rogue Remastered
    contra posted the 08/19/2019 at 10:21 AM
    J'attends de voir si il arrive sur le Pass quand même
    jenicris posted the 08/19/2019 at 10:30 AM
    goldmen33 posted the 08/19/2019 at 10:32 AM
    On va attendre la confirmation sur le game pass ou non...
    dokou posted the 08/19/2019 at 10:47 AM
    Ces 2 jeux finiront à un moment ou un autre dans les Game Pass
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre