Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
profile
150
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/19/2019 at 06:58 AM by amassous
amassous
comments (
19
)
zevoodoo
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 07:09 AM
Amassous
Top ! Merci pour l'info
jf17
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 07:09 AM
Tu as un lien ?
amassous
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 07:11 AM
jf17
C'est sur Micromania jl'ai fait sur l’application iPhone avec livraison en magasin perso.
zevoodoo
De rien
alexharris59
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 07:13 AM
Je viens de le commander avec Blood & Truth à 20€. Premier paiement refusé, deuxième paiement ok mais aucune trace de ma commande sur le site ni aucun email reçu.
jf17
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 07:13 AM
amassous
ils l'ont enlevé alors
amassous
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 07:16 AM
alexharris59
Dans commande j'ai "en cours de traitement moi"
jf17
Non jviens de vérifier c'est encore dispo , t'est sur tél ou PC?
alexharris59
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 07:18 AM
Moi rien du tout. Ni sur leur site ni sur l'appli. Pourtant mon compte PayPal a bien été débité.
suzukube
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 07:20 AM
DONNE !
deeper
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 07:24 AM
Trop de monde sur le site^^ je ne savais pas que tout le monde aimé street fighter
kurosu
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 07:31 AM
Ça marche pas
amassous
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 07:31 AM
deeper
A 5 euros même si t'aime pas ça passe.
amassous
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 07:32 AM
kurosu
Le site est en feu peut être? perso ça a marcher moi !
kurosu
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 07:34 AM
amassous
c'est marqué ''amount limit'' au moment du paiement
amassous
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 07:39 AM
kurosu
rupture de stock peut être? Jviens de recevoir un message pour allez retirer le jeu perso.
amassous
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 07:40 AM
kurosu
essaye un autre magasin proche de chez toi?
neclord83
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 07:50 AM
La dernière fois micromania a fait une promo sur les cartes db et je me suis baisé ma commande. Je n'ai plus du tout confiance en eux.
amassous
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 07:50 AM
neclord83
Comment ça explique ?
kurosu
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 07:53 AM
amassous
j'ai tout testé même à domicile, je laisse tomber
amassous
posted
the 08/19/2019 at 07:54 AM
kurosu
Désolé
citer un membre
