Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
amassous > blog
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection a 5€
Sur Playstation 4 Ou Xbox One , pas Switch.
C'est Neuf et c'est chez Micromania !

    posted the 08/19/2019 at 06:58 AM by amassous
    comments (19)
    zevoodoo posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:09 AM
    Amassous Top ! Merci pour l'info
    jf17 posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:09 AM
    Tu as un lien ?
    amassous posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:11 AM
    jf17 C'est sur Micromania jl'ai fait sur l’application iPhone avec livraison en magasin perso.
    zevoodoo De rien
    alexharris59 posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:13 AM
    Je viens de le commander avec Blood & Truth à 20€. Premier paiement refusé, deuxième paiement ok mais aucune trace de ma commande sur le site ni aucun email reçu.
    jf17 posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:13 AM
    amassous ils l'ont enlevé alors
    amassous posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:16 AM
    alexharris59 Dans commande j'ai "en cours de traitement moi"
    jf17 Non jviens de vérifier c'est encore dispo , t'est sur tél ou PC?
    alexharris59 posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:18 AM
    Moi rien du tout. Ni sur leur site ni sur l'appli. Pourtant mon compte PayPal a bien été débité.
    suzukube posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:20 AM
    DONNE !
    deeper posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:24 AM
    Trop de monde sur le site^^ je ne savais pas que tout le monde aimé street fighter
    kurosu posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:31 AM
    Ça marche pas
    amassous posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:31 AM
    deeper A 5 euros même si t'aime pas ça passe.
    amassous posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:32 AM
    kurosu Le site est en feu peut être? perso ça a marcher moi !
    kurosu posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:34 AM
    amassous c'est marqué ''amount limit'' au moment du paiement
    amassous posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:39 AM
    kurosu rupture de stock peut être? Jviens de recevoir un message pour allez retirer le jeu perso.
    amassous posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:40 AM
    kurosu essaye un autre magasin proche de chez toi?
    neclord83 posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:50 AM
    La dernière fois micromania a fait une promo sur les cartes db et je me suis baisé ma commande. Je n'ai plus du tout confiance en eux.
    amassous posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:50 AM
    neclord83 Comment ça explique ?
    kurosu posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:53 AM
    amassous j'ai tout testé même à domicile, je laisse tomber
    amassous posted the 08/19/2019 at 07:54 AM
    kurosu Désolé
