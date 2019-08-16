profile
Doom Annihilation : deuxième trailer du film de l'année
Cinéma


Hé ben
    posted the 08/16/2019 at 08:18 PM by shanks
    comments (15)
    birmou posted the 08/16/2019 at 08:20 PM
    J'avais zappé l'existence de cette merde
    raioh posted the 08/16/2019 at 09:00 PM
    Tuerie.
    tbagwel posted the 08/16/2019 at 09:00 PM
    C'est moi ou je viens de voir un monstre faire un haddoken???
    zekk posted the 08/16/2019 at 09:02 PM
    mahatma posted the 08/16/2019 at 09:04 PM
    C'est un direct to dvd! Ca ne m'étonne pas. C'est un bon film RTL9 en puissance !
    nobleswan posted the 08/16/2019 at 09:05 PM
    Ça à l'air regardable bien que ça sent quand même la chiasse.
    jozen15 posted the 08/16/2019 at 09:22 PM
    j'attend l'offre 1 dvd acheté 1 offert a 2 euro chez carrefour pour regarder ce film et le futur monster hunter pour mes soirée vomi a volonté
    rendan posted the 08/16/2019 at 09:22 PM
    Un bon nanar SyFy comme je les aime
    leblogdeshacka posted the 08/16/2019 at 09:40 PM
    Future bombe
    sonilka posted the 08/16/2019 at 09:46 PM
    Dommage ce n'est pas ce cher Uwe Boll à la réalisation
    leonr4 posted the 08/16/2019 at 09:48 PM
    Même si ce n’était pas un chef d'oeuvre je préfère 100 fois l'ancien avec Dwayne Johnson et Karl Urban.
    idd posted the 08/16/2019 at 09:53 PM
    même netflix en veut pas
    gat posted the 08/16/2019 at 10:01 PM
    Bientôt sur W9 à 23h.
    akiru posted the 08/16/2019 at 10:11 PM
    Cette scène était sympatoche quand même


    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Jf-E7oEguU
    poliof posted the 08/16/2019 at 10:15 PM
    Tu les aimes ces films de merde avoues.
