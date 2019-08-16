Mike760
articles : 1175
visites since opening : 1538639
chester > blog
Flight Simulator deux images + New trailer




    posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:28 PM by chester
    comments (8)
    minbox posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:29 PM
    Bluffant
    defqon1985 posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:32 PM
    Ce n'est pas un trailer officiel, fait par un fan.
    Mais ça claque bien.
    naru posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:33 PM
    Mon frère va être aux anges. C'est un passionné d'aviation depuis les débuts de FS et même si je ne suis pas à fond comme lui, ça donne envie de s'y mettre.
    diablo posted the 08/16/2019 at 07:02 PM
    Ahurissant tout simplement
    jisngo posted the 08/16/2019 at 07:12 PM
    Cette claque dans la tronche

    Ça me donne trop envie de voyager putain !
    shanks posted the 08/16/2019 at 07:26 PM
    Vraiment pas mon style de jeu (même pas j'arriverais à décoller ) mais bordel, juste à regarder, quel plaisir.
    anthurus posted the 08/16/2019 at 07:42 PM
    C'est quel studio qui développe le jeu?
    jisngo posted the 08/16/2019 at 07:42 PM
    chester tu peux ajouter les liens aux images afin de les voir en tailles réelles s'il te plaît ?
