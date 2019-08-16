accueil
Mike760
chester
Flight Simulator deux images + New trailer
posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:18 PM by chester
chester
comments (8)
8
)
minbox
posted
the 08/16/2019 at 06:29 PM
Bluffant
defqon1985
posted
the 08/16/2019 at 06:32 PM
Ce n'est pas un trailer officiel, fait par un fan.
Mais ça claque bien.
naru
posted
the 08/16/2019 at 06:33 PM
Mon frère va être aux anges. C'est un passionné d'aviation depuis les débuts de FS et même si je ne suis pas à fond comme lui, ça donne envie de s'y mettre.
diablo
posted
the 08/16/2019 at 07:02 PM
Ahurissant tout simplement
jisngo
posted
the 08/16/2019 at 07:12 PM
Cette claque dans la tronche
Ça me donne trop envie de voyager putain !
shanks
posted
the 08/16/2019 at 07:26 PM
Vraiment pas mon style de jeu (même pas j'arriverais à décoller
) mais bordel, juste à regarder, quel plaisir.
anthurus
posted
the 08/16/2019 at 07:42 PM
C'est quel studio qui développe le jeu?
jisngo
posted
the 08/16/2019 at 07:42 PM
chester
tu peux ajouter les liens aux images afin de les voir en tailles réelles s'il te plaît ?
Mais ça claque bien.
Ça me donne trop envie de voyager putain !