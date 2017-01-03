profile
name : Horizon Zero Dawn
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Guerrilla
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/01/2017
Horizon Zero Dawn : Si Aloy était dans Overwatch [Fan Made]
Exclusivités Playstation

Vivement Horizon Zero Dawn II
















Bonus :




Artstation - https://www.artstation.com/artwork/k4K3KA
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:08 PM by sora78
    comments (6)
    rbz posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:11 PM
    le style overwatch ,ce truc indigeste pas vraiment joli bien trop présent sur artstation ...
    shinz0 posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:14 PM
    Pas mal il a bien retranscrit le style Overwatch
    docbrown posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:40 PM
    Nice...
    guiguif posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:41 PM
    Sympa le dernier rendu
    misterpixel posted the 08/16/2019 at 07:01 PM
    Boff, j'aime pas...
    jisngo posted the 08/16/2019 at 07:11 PM
    Même si c'est bien retranscrit, mais je ne suis vraiment pas fan du style Overwatch...
