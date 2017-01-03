accueil
name :
Horizon Zero Dawn
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Guerrilla
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
03/01/2017
Kingdom Hearts
Exclusivités Playstation
Vivement Horizon Zero Dawn II
Bonus
:
:
-
-
https://www.artstation.com/artwork/k4K3KA
posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:08 PM by sora78
sora78
comments (6)
6
)
rbz
posted
the 08/16/2019 at 06:11 PM
le style overwatch ,ce truc indigeste pas vraiment joli bien trop présent sur artstation ...
shinz0
posted
the 08/16/2019 at 06:14 PM
Pas mal il a bien retranscrit le style Overwatch
docbrown
posted
the 08/16/2019 at 06:40 PM
Nice...
guiguif
posted
the 08/16/2019 at 06:41 PM
Sympa le dernier rendu
misterpixel
posted
the 08/16/2019 at 07:01 PM
Boff, j'aime pas...
jisngo
posted
the 08/16/2019 at 07:11 PM
Même si c'est bien retranscrit, mais je ne suis vraiment pas fan du style Overwatch...
