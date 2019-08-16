profile
"L'orange c'est la santé !"

Passez un agréable week-end les fumiers de lapin.
    posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:01 PM by gat
    comments (4)
    racsnk posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:04 PM
    Une perle ce film.

    Et bordel Cameron Diaz cette bombe atomique dans ce film...
    rulian posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:29 PM
    racsnk c clair pour le film et pour Cameron Diaz
    docbrown posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:35 PM
    Avant même de cliquer je savais à quoi m'attendre...c'est juste un de mes films Top 10 !
    racsnk tu m'étonnes....elle sait te donner soif même quand t'es rassasié ! Ce sourire, ce cul.. c'est du lourd !


    gat Thks dude, toi aussi...même si je n'ai plus vraiment de week-end depuis des années..^^
    jisngo posted the 08/16/2019 at 07:15 PM
    Bon Week-End à toi également
