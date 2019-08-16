profile
Disintegration, jeu des créateurs de Halo dévoilé à la GC
Personne n’en parle ici c’est surprenant, à surveiller de près je pense



    posted the 08/16/2019 at 05:59 PM by ryoporterbridges
    comments (16)
    shinz0 posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:04 PM
    Merci j'en avais pas du tout entendu parlé, tu as éveillé ma curiosité
    ryoporterbridges posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:06 PM
    Le titre de EDGE

    "The Creator Of Master Chief redefines The Sci-Fi Shooter"
    spawnini posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:08 PM
    ryoporterbridges il va être dévoiler à la Gamescom?? J'adore en tout cas la pochette du mag
    misterpixel posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:09 PM
    spawnini Yes
    negan posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:09 PM
    Bof comme souvent les mecs on cartonné avec un truc et après c'est de la merde.
    jeanouillz posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:12 PM
    Le casque à la Iron Man fait tiep
    uit posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:13 PM
    certaines infos ont été publié dans le magasine edge
    diablo posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:13 PM
    bah on sait encore rien du jeu en même temps et c'est développé par 21 personnes ça risque pas d'être Incroyables non plus même si ça peut-être sympathique
    shinz0 posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:16 PM
    Apparemment c'est un jeu AA avec 13 missions
    idd posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:24 PM
    c'est un jeu à la Descent ? sinon la video fait très pub pour un nouveau chasseur de Star Citizen.
    raiko posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:32 PM
    Si c'est un shooter je dis un énorme oui je suis en manque de jeu comme Project Sylpheed
    voxen posted the 08/16/2019 at 06:46 PM
    À voir, j'aime bien le concept des humains qui ont choisi de se transférer dans des robots pour survivre à une apocalypse. À voir le gameplay maintenant.
    nakata posted the 08/16/2019 at 07:07 PM
    Claaaasse ça a l’air plus sympa qu’Halo
    walterwhite posted the 08/16/2019 at 07:10 PM
    L’après HALO c’est Destiny et Bungie a réussi transformer le tir.
    kalas28 posted the 08/16/2019 at 07:11 PM
    pour l'instant bungie que ce soit halo ou destiny c'est du bon donc vivement leur prochain projet
    justx posted the 08/16/2019 at 07:29 PM
    donc c'est develloper par Bungie ou bien c'est des gens qui ont quitter bungie ?
