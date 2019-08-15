profile
kevisiano > blog
Sony: Nouveaux coloris pour les DS4




RED CAMO


ROSE GOLD


TITANIUM BLUE


ELECTRIC PURPLE





Prévu pour cet Automne
    posted the 08/15/2019 at 05:16 PM by kevisiano
    comments (12)
    shinz0 posted the 08/15/2019 at 05:19 PM
    Dégueulasse
    Mention spéciale au coloris Rose Gold au inspiration PQ
    axlenz posted the 08/15/2019 at 05:20 PM
    mouais...
    lastboss posted the 08/15/2019 at 05:22 PM
    Le rose cerisier japonais est magnifique
    Je l’avais en pad PS3 et c’est très joli
    sonilka posted the 08/15/2019 at 05:24 PM
    La dernière est sympa. Mais encore une fois, à coté de ce que propose MS, c'est triste.
    minbox posted the 08/15/2019 at 05:29 PM
    shindo posted the 08/15/2019 at 05:34 PM
    Mouif y'a que la bleu que j'aurais pu acheter
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/15/2019 at 05:37 PM
    horrible
    slad posted the 08/15/2019 at 05:38 PM
    lastboss Ca fait plus pensé au rose apéricube jambon qu'au cerisier japonais.
    kevisiano posted the 08/15/2019 at 05:40 PM
    Ca sera parfait pour les streameuses avec leur décolleté débordant et leurs cheveux de Sayan
    5120x2880 posted the 08/15/2019 at 06:03 PM
    Slad Ça fait aussi penser à du matériel de puéricultrice ou des bijoux bon marché mais un cerisier (japonais ou non) je cherche encore.
    kaosium posted the 08/15/2019 at 06:37 PM
    Bof bof tous ca .
    icebergbrulant posted the 08/15/2019 at 06:37 PM
    Même moches, je les trouve belles !

    #ce_qui_compte_c'est_la beauté_intérieure

