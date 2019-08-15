accueil
ajouter un titre
kevisiano
> blog
Sony: Nouveaux coloris pour les DS4
RED CAMO
ROSE GOLD
TITANIUM BLUE
ELECTRIC PURPLE
Prévu pour cet Automne
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/15/2019 at 05:16 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
12
)
shinz0
posted
the 08/15/2019 at 05:19 PM
Dégueulasse
Mention spéciale au coloris Rose Gold au inspiration PQ
axlenz
posted
the 08/15/2019 at 05:20 PM
mouais...
lastboss
posted
the 08/15/2019 at 05:22 PM
Le rose cerisier japonais est magnifique
Je l’avais en pad PS3 et c’est très joli
sonilka
posted
the 08/15/2019 at 05:24 PM
La dernière est sympa. Mais encore une fois, à coté de ce que propose MS, c'est triste.
minbox
posted
the 08/15/2019 at 05:29 PM
shindo
posted
the 08/15/2019 at 05:34 PM
Mouif y'a que la bleu que j'aurais pu acheter
romgamer6859
posted
the 08/15/2019 at 05:37 PM
horrible
slad
posted
the 08/15/2019 at 05:38 PM
lastboss
Ca fait plus pensé au rose apéricube jambon qu'au cerisier japonais.
kevisiano
posted
the 08/15/2019 at 05:40 PM
Ca sera parfait pour les streameuses avec leur décolleté débordant et leurs cheveux de Sayan
5120x2880
posted
the 08/15/2019 at 06:03 PM
Slad
Ça fait aussi penser à du matériel de puéricultrice ou des bijoux bon marché mais un cerisier (japonais ou non) je cherche encore.
kaosium
posted
the 08/15/2019 at 06:37 PM
Bof bof tous ca
.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 08/15/2019 at 06:37 PM
Même moches, je les trouve belles !
#ce_qui_compte_c'est_la beauté_intérieure
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
