No Man's Sky
name : No Man's Sky
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Hello Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
mahatma
mahatma
No man's sky beyond
Bonsoir gentilhommes,

Quelqu'un a t'il testé No Man's Sky Beyond sur PSVR ou sur PC,


Première avis ?
    posted the 08/14/2019 at 07:44 PM by mahatma
    comments (3)
    mahatma posted the 08/14/2019 at 07:45 PM
    Gat; Shanks
    fiveagainstone posted the 08/14/2019 at 07:49 PM
    Les 1er retours parlent d'un jeu hyper flou, même sur pro :/

    Vidéo de gameplay: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=253&v=EJetLIJd5AA
    mahatma posted the 08/14/2019 at 07:52 PM
    fiveagainstone Merci pour la vidéo.... C'est bof si c'est flou :/
