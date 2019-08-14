accueil
profile
No man's sky beyond
Bonsoir gentilhommes,
Quelqu'un a t'il testé No Man's Sky Beyond sur PSVR ou sur PC,
Première avis ?
posted the 08/14/2019 at 07:44 PM by
mahatma
comments (
3
)
mahatma
posted
the 08/14/2019 at 07:45 PM
Gat
;
Shanks
fiveagainstone
posted
the 08/14/2019 at 07:49 PM
Les 1er retours parlent d'un jeu hyper flou, même sur pro :/
Vidéo de gameplay:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=253&v=EJetLIJd5AA
mahatma
posted
the 08/14/2019 at 07:52 PM
fiveagainstone
Merci pour la vidéo.... C'est bof si c'est flou :/
Vidéo de gameplay: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=253&v=EJetLIJd5AA