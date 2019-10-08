accueil
46
Likes
46
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sephiroth07
,
raph64
,
leonr4
,
milo42
,
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
gat
,
momotaros
,
neckbreaker71
,
iglooo
,
eldrick
,
musm
,
opthomas
,
shindo
,
zabuza
,
testament
,
minx
,
link49
,
tuni
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
binou87
,
sujetdelta
,
kenpokan
,
niveforever
,
torotoro59
,
siil
,
defqon1985
,
awamy02
,
uit
,
escobar
,
racsnk
,
magium
,
darksly
,
sebwoof
,
leblogdeshacka
,
diablass59
,
goldmen33
,
pizza3fromage
,
chester
,
makotoniijima
,
victornewman
,
kamina
,
trichejeux
,
kevisiano
,
salocin
negan
negan
blog
Reggie Fils-Aime Felicite Phil Spencer pour un succes de Gears 5 !
J'espère que l'équipe montrera le succès "Mon corps est prêt" ! Belle astuce mon ami @XboxP3 ( Phil Spencer)
Gears 5 comporte un succès '" My Body Is Ready " ce qui aura fait réagir Regis Fils Aimé.
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/10/2019 at 02:29 PM by
negan
negan
comments (
6
)
6
)
spawnini
posted
the 08/10/2019 at 02:38 PM
Fils de p...
negan
posted
the 08/10/2019 at 02:40 PM
spawnini
?
?
octobar
posted
the 08/10/2019 at 02:42 PM
eh beh
spawnini
posted
the 08/10/2019 at 02:44 PM
negan
à chaque fois que je vois fils-aime, je lis fils de p...
salocin
posted
the 08/10/2019 at 03:23 PM
Ben s'est bien ! Pourquoi ne le ferait il pas ? ^^
Y a pas de mal
Y a pas de mal
axlenz
posted
the 08/10/2019 at 03:38 PM
Quel traître ce Reggie Fils-Aime! Il fait ami-ami avec l'ennemie depuis qu'il a quitté la base avec les plans de Big N! Je l'ai toujours su! C'était un espion
