Reggie Fils-Aime Felicite Phil Spencer pour un succes de Gears 5 !


J'espère que l'équipe montrera le succès "Mon corps est prêt" ! Belle astuce mon ami @XboxP3 ( Phil Spencer)


Gears 5 comporte un succès '" My Body Is Ready " ce qui aura fait réagir Regis Fils Aimé.

    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/10/2019 at 02:29 PM by negan
    comments (6)
    spawnini posted the 08/10/2019 at 02:38 PM
    Fils de p...
    negan posted the 08/10/2019 at 02:40 PM
    spawnini ?
    octobar posted the 08/10/2019 at 02:42 PM
    eh beh
    spawnini posted the 08/10/2019 at 02:44 PM
    negan à chaque fois que je vois fils-aime, je lis fils de p...
    salocin posted the 08/10/2019 at 03:23 PM
    Ben s'est bien ! Pourquoi ne le ferait il pas ? ^^
    Y a pas de mal
    axlenz posted the 08/10/2019 at 03:38 PM
    Quel traître ce Reggie Fils-Aime! Il fait ami-ami avec l'ennemie depuis qu'il a quitté la base avec les plans de Big N! Je l'ai toujours su! C'était un espion
