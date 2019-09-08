profile
Cette musique est un chef d'oeuvre
à écouter avec un casque ou un bon système de son.

L'ost num.2 viens tout juste de sortir au passage.

    fearjc posted the 08/09/2019 at 05:00 PM
    Le thème "Angelo Bronte" c'est une boucherie auditive aussi
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmXjTCqc15U
    mrvince posted the 08/09/2019 at 05:31 PM
    Le seul truc que je retiendrais du jeu... son OST.
    raioh posted the 08/09/2019 at 06:28 PM
    à écouter avec un casque ou un bon système de son.

    Tu dis ça tout en proposant un lien youtube
    Je sais pas, propose du flac au moins
    denton posted the 08/09/2019 at 06:37 PM
    Si seulement il y en avait qu'une
    +1 pour Bronte l'une des plus fortes
    Rectification

    :Ce jeu est un chef chef-d'oeuvre.
