accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Muramasa
profile
204
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
zackfair59plus
,
tvirus
,
chris92
,
kizito5
,
rkazuya
,
youki
,
reikoririn
,
lambo
,
liquidus
,
bibi300
,
escobar
,
strifedcloud
,
sokarius
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
bladagun
,
lucy
,
shampix
,
shima
,
estellise
,
voxen
,
metasonic
,
sacks
,
robin73
,
sboubi
,
shanks
,
zabuza
,
sephiroth07
,
papysnake
,
carmichael
,
alozius
,
cuthbert
,
jeanouillz
,
fullbuster
,
viveff
,
fantacitron
,
shoga
,
kensama
,
eldren
,
rahxephon1
,
stonesjack
,
chdav
,
achille
,
apollokami
,
darkvador
,
dragonkevin
,
neokiller
,
trez
,
grozourson
,
shazbot
,
rkm18
,
svr
,
vanilla59
,
gtoonizuka69
,
vonkuru
,
square
,
aiolia081
,
milo42
,
i8
,
thib50
,
minx
,
klepapangue
,
anonymous340
,
kwak
,
yukilin
,
zelda59279
,
lucrate
,
darknova
,
terminator
,
shinz0
,
asakim
,
darksephiroth
,
binou87
,
kasumi
,
docteurdeggman
,
idd
,
shido
,
sauronsg
,
jwolf
,
yagate
,
000000000000000000
,
akd
,
musicforlife
,
hipou
,
loudiyi
,
grimmroy
,
uta
,
hebuspsa
,
tzine
,
qbigaara49
,
choupiloutre
,
twins
,
linkart
,
biggy
,
jaune
,
kurosama
,
kiruo
,
jf17
,
trafalgar
,
momotaros
,
heroux
,
seiyasnake
,
krjc
,
furtifdor
,
drakeramore
,
goldmen33
,
ripley
,
supatony
,
takahito
,
calishnikov
,
tripy73
,
amassous
,
gunotak
,
mickurt
,
mustdie
,
diablass59
,
syndrome
,
kenshuiin
,
yogfei
,
snakeorliquid
,
chester
,
spaaz
,
lightjack
,
ritalix
,
linkiorra
,
maldara69600
,
darkyx
,
heracles
,
lefumier
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
ykarin
,
patourde
,
darkfoxx
,
skyzein
,
gizmo2142
,
blackbox
,
link80
,
odv78
,
korou
,
playstation2008
,
ootaniisensei
,
angelcloud
,
maxibesttof
,
kikibearentongues
,
jorostar
,
darkulqui
,
shiranui
,
fortep
,
archesstat
,
rendan
,
sandman
,
x1x2
,
opthomas
,
kenpokan
,
cb
,
chronokami
,
lilong
,
exemplay
,
ravyxxs
,
shindo
,
naruto780
,
netero
,
nekonoctis
,
gat
,
nmariodk
,
neckbreaker71
,
arngrim
,
shiroyashagin
,
xars01
,
nindo64
,
sorow
,
e3payne
,
jozen15
,
sorento
,
torotoro59
,
minbox
,
iglooo
,
killia
,
yaakus
,
xxxxxx0
,
narustorm
,
rayzorx09
,
zboobi
,
coco6767
,
raph64
,
kevisiano
,
niveforever
,
corrin
,
sujetdelta
,
kwathor
,
fandenutella
,
maxine
,
awamy02
,
receiversms
,
makotoniijima
,
2077
,
leonr4
,
negan
,
zevoodoo
,
cloc
,
finalfantasyxvuniverse
,
kamina
,
spawnini
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3062
visites since opening :
4056257
shincloud
> blog
Cette musique est un chef d'oeuvre
à écouter avec un casque ou un bon système de son.
L'ost num.2 viens tout juste de sortir au passage.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/09/2019 at 04:55 PM by
shincloud
comments (
4
)
fearjc
posted
the 08/09/2019 at 05:00 PM
Le thème "Angelo Bronte" c'est une boucherie auditive aussi
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmXjTCqc15U
mrvince
posted
the 08/09/2019 at 05:31 PM
Le seul truc que je retiendrais du jeu... son OST.
raioh
posted
the 08/09/2019 at 06:28 PM
à écouter avec un casque ou un bon système de son.
Tu dis ça tout en proposant un lien youtube
Je sais pas, propose du flac au moins
denton
posted
the 08/09/2019 at 06:37 PM
Si seulement il y en avait qu'une
+1 pour Bronte l'une des plus fortes
Rectification
:Ce jeu est un chef chef-d'oeuvre.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmXjTCqc15U
Tu dis ça tout en proposant un lien youtube
Je sais pas, propose du flac au moins
+1 pour Bronte l'une des plus fortes
Rectification
:Ce jeu est un chef chef-d'oeuvre.