Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
name : Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : CyberConnect2
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One
gat
gat
DBZ Kakarot balance de nouvelles images









JVC - http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/1089315/dragon-ball-z-kakarot-fait-le-plein-d-images.htm
    posted the 08/09/2019 at 04:05 PM by gat
    comments (10)
    spyro50 posted the 08/09/2019 at 04:13 PM
    Encore un jeu pas très vegan
    5120x2880 posted the 08/09/2019 at 04:15 PM
    Spyro50 Un gorille qui pêche c'est vegan (un peu grande la queue d'ailleurs).
    koji posted the 08/09/2019 at 04:15 PM
    Day one pr moi.
    stampead posted the 08/09/2019 at 04:26 PM
    juste pour infos j ai vue plus tot ce matin une image de gohan avec la tenue de la periode cell
    stampead posted the 08/09/2019 at 04:28 PM
    içi https://gamergen.com/actualites/dragon-ball-kakarot-nouvelles-images-partagees-jeu-ira-jusqu-arc-buu-selon-sean-schemmel-304356-2
    bobobiwan posted the 08/09/2019 at 04:31 PM
    Il a l'air énorme

    Amassous le jeu n'est pas en 4/3, tu vas devoir faire l'impasse

    Je joke, je joke
    amassous posted the 08/09/2019 at 04:31 PM
    bobobiwan
    smashfan posted the 08/09/2019 at 04:31 PM
    Gohan Arc Androids ? https://global-img.gamergen.com/dragon-ball-z-kakarot-images-1_0903D4000000931682.jpg
    biboys posted the 08/09/2019 at 04:46 PM
    Tellement hâte gros days one avec FF7 le mois de mars va faire mal
    leblogdeshacka posted the 08/09/2019 at 04:55 PM
    C'est propre mais j'ai peur que le jeu soit vide
