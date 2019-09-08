accueil
10 / 08 / 2016
7 Likes
7
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
yamy
,
smashfan
,
aym
,
opthomas
,
amassous
,
ritalix
name :
Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
CyberConnect2
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
121 Likes
121
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
freematt
,
heracles
,
trungz
,
x1x2
,
foxstep
,
chester
,
e3payne
,
kyogamer
,
binou87
,
strifedcloud
,
playstation2008
,
docbrown
,
rickornichon
,
kisukesan
,
gallagher
,
aiolia081
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
ootaniisensei
,
sorow
,
neokogami
,
hyoga57
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
yogfei
,
kurosama
,
opthomas
,
kayama
,
stardustx
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
spawnini
,
defqon1985
,
torotoro59
,
suzukube
,
anakaris
,
voxen
,
60teraflops
,
archesstat
,
diablass59
,
ravyxxs
,
darksly
,
iglou
,
leonr4
,
shanks
,
milo42
,
iglooo
,
sonilka
,
leblogdeshacka
,
seriously
,
gantzeur
,
terminator
,
smashfan
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
niveforever
,
kenpokan
,
shiroyashagin
,
poey3
,
eldren
,
tuni
,
sora78
,
arngrim
,
kikibearentongues
,
segata
,
goldmen33
,
racsnk
,
shiranui
,
krash
,
edgar
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
sephiroth07
,
monkeydluffy
,
musm
,
koopa
,
shambala93
,
kabuki
,
liquidus
,
barberousse
,
kerochan
,
hasselhoff
,
soma67
,
lordkupo
,
angelcloud
,
licran
,
nindo64
,
samsuki
,
kwathor
,
cb
,
icebergbrulant
,
giusnake
,
rayzorx09
,
leonard
,
oenomaus
,
cort
,
thor
,
rixlos
,
jozen15
,
eldrick
,
xxxxxx0
,
marchand2sable
,
lexiz
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
kali
,
topmmorpg
,
fandenutella
,
snowbell
,
negan
,
killia
,
onykarts
,
kevisiano
,
lark78
,
siil
,
osiris
,
awamy02
,
gaunt
,
walterwhite
,
axlenz
gat
articles : 2150
2150
visites since opening : 2578449
2578449
gat
> blog
DBZ Kakarot balance de nouvelles images
JVC
-
http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/1089315/dragon-ball-z-kakarot-fait-le-plein-d-images.htm
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/09/2019 at 04:05 PM by
gat
comments (
10
)
spyro50
posted
the 08/09/2019 at 04:13 PM
Encore un jeu pas très vegan
5120x2880
posted
the 08/09/2019 at 04:15 PM
Spyro50
Un gorille qui pêche c'est vegan (un peu grande la queue d'ailleurs).
koji
posted
the 08/09/2019 at 04:15 PM
Day one pr moi.
stampead
posted
the 08/09/2019 at 04:26 PM
juste pour infos j ai vue plus tot ce matin une image de gohan avec la tenue de la periode cell
stampead
posted
the 08/09/2019 at 04:28 PM
içi
https://gamergen.com/actualites/dragon-ball-kakarot-nouvelles-images-partagees-jeu-ira-jusqu-arc-buu-selon-sean-schemmel-304356-2
bobobiwan
posted
the 08/09/2019 at 04:31 PM
Il a l'air énorme
Amassous
le jeu n'est pas en 4/3, tu vas devoir faire l'impasse
Je joke, je joke
amassous
posted
the 08/09/2019 at 04:31 PM
bobobiwan
smashfan
posted
the 08/09/2019 at 04:31 PM
Gohan Arc Androids ?
https://global-img.gamergen.com/dragon-ball-z-kakarot-images-1_0903D4000000931682.jpg
biboys
posted
the 08/09/2019 at 04:46 PM
Tellement hâte gros days one avec FF7 le mois de mars va faire mal
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 08/09/2019 at 04:55 PM
C'est propre mais j'ai peur que le jeu soit vide
