articles : 3060
visites since opening : 4053271
shincloud > blog
L'un des meilleurs jeu de l'année à pas trop cher



    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/07/2019 at 06:30 AM by shincloud
    comments (6)
    barberousse posted the 08/07/2019 at 06:35 AM
    Je prends, merci!
    kurosama posted the 08/07/2019 at 07:07 AM
    woo ptain
    asakk posted the 08/07/2019 at 07:27 AM
    Merde.... dommage je suis a sec ce mois ci
    bigsnake posted the 08/07/2019 at 07:35 AM
    Une tuerie ce jeu , j'en suis à 35H au chapitre 7.
    shindo posted the 08/07/2019 at 07:50 AM
    J'en prends 10
    xenofamicom posted the 08/07/2019 at 09:21 AM
    Allez, acheter le par dizaine, il faut sauver le soldat Judgement...
