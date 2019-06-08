profile
gat
121
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2143
visites since opening : 2568856
gat > blog
Death Stranding : les vraies inspirations de Kojima





































    tags :
    12
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/06/2019 at 10:13 PM by gat
    comments (23)
    stardustx posted the 08/06/2019 at 10:14 PM
    merci d'avoir rétabli la vérité
    zanpa posted the 08/06/2019 at 10:14 PM
    jenicris posted the 08/06/2019 at 10:16 PM
    gantzeur posted the 08/06/2019 at 10:17 PM
    un moment Sam Porter il court .... c'est clairement inspiré de Forrest Gump
    diablo posted the 08/06/2019 at 10:24 PM
    pas mal
    diablo posted the 08/06/2019 at 10:25 PM
    par contre le premier c'est Apocalypse Now et il manque les monstres et les oiseau et le vomit
    gat posted the 08/06/2019 at 10:27 PM
    diablo J'ai réussi à placer Les Inconnus. J'en suis fier.
    choroq posted the 08/06/2019 at 10:27 PM
    les inconnus, énorme
    xenofamicom posted the 08/06/2019 at 10:30 PM
    gat J'ai réussi à placer Les Inconnus. J'en suis fier.

    C'était pourtant pas tâche aisé et tu as brillamment réussi, en plus d'avoir rétablie une vérité qui dérange
    gat posted the 08/06/2019 at 10:33 PM
    xenofamicom

    Celui qui trouve la dernière image c'est un bon.
    guiguif posted the 08/06/2019 at 10:44 PM
    xenofamicom posted the 08/06/2019 at 10:45 PM
    gat : ça vient pas d'un clip? (massive attack?)
    zabuza posted the 08/06/2019 at 10:46 PM
    Les Kojima-girl
    gat posted the 08/06/2019 at 10:47 PM
    xenofamicom Film paru à la fin des années 80.
    octobar posted the 08/06/2019 at 10:56 PM
    Kojima s'inspire de Dieu.
    diablo posted the 08/06/2019 at 11:01 PM
    octobar il existe pas donc c'est compliqué
    dooku posted the 08/06/2019 at 11:02 PM
    Gat Allo maman ici bébé avec la vf de Daniel Auteuil ? Manque que 3 hommes et un couffin si j'ai bon
    gat posted the 08/06/2019 at 11:03 PM
    dooku GG.
    gantzeur posted the 08/06/2019 at 11:04 PM
    gat 2001 l'odysée de l'espace
    dooku posted the 08/06/2019 at 11:05 PM
    Gat
    dooku posted the 08/06/2019 at 11:06 PM
    Gat j'aurais hésité avec le bébé de Braindead vu la gueule haha
    icebergbrulant posted the 08/06/2019 at 11:09 PM
    Action-Réaction
    chiotgamer posted the 08/06/2019 at 11:12 PM
    Octobar Pas sûr, même dieu n'a pas l'air aussi prétentieux que lui
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre