all
Les 4 Fantastiques : Quels acteurs pour leur venu dans le MCU ?


Daniel Radcliff en Reed Richards !


Jennyfer Lawrence en Sue Storm


Taron Egerton en Johnny Storm


Bryan Cranston étant trop vieux, ce sera Keanu Reeves en Docteur Doom !

    posted the 08/06/2019 at 08:26 PM by sora78
    comments (9)
    negan posted the 08/06/2019 at 08:29 PM
    Pour la torche Paul Walker
    neo810 posted the 08/06/2019 at 08:29 PM
    trop vieux faut quelqu'un de plus jeune surtout si tu le laisses environs 10ans dans le MCU
    spawnini posted the 08/06/2019 at 08:32 PM
    Justin Bieber en torche humaine
    narphe1 posted the 08/06/2019 at 08:34 PM
    ma tante pour la femme invisible
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 08/06/2019 at 08:42 PM
    Keanu reeves en Von Fatalis.

    L'acteur de Reed Richards Ioan Gruffudd du premier film serait pas mal pour reprendre son rôle après tout Chris Evans est bien passer de la torche a Captain.
    cb posted the 08/06/2019 at 08:42 PM
    Parce que c'est dans l'air du temps, ils permuteront peut-être le sexe de tous les personnages.
    racsnk posted the 08/06/2019 at 08:45 PM
    negan
    negan posted the 08/06/2019 at 08:46 PM
    racsnk
    mwaka971 posted the 08/06/2019 at 08:48 PM
    Tout sauf la lawrence en sue storm, la meuf surcoté qui a niqué la nouvelle trilogie xmen en voulant tt le temps mettre en avant mystique la tchhhiiiiipppp
