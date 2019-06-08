accueil
Never Stop Believe | This Is For The Players
sora78
Les 4 Fantastiques : Quels acteurs pour leur venu dans le MCU ?
Daniel Radcliff en Reed Richards !
Jennyfer Lawrence en Sue Storm
Taron Egerton en Johnny Storm
Bryan Cranston
étant trop vieux, ce sera Keanu Reeves en
Docteur Doom
!
posted the 08/06/2019 at 08:26 PM by
sora78
comments (
9
)
negan
posted
the 08/06/2019 at 08:29 PM
Pour la torche Paul Walker
neo810
posted
the 08/06/2019 at 08:29 PM
trop vieux faut quelqu'un de plus jeune surtout si tu le laisses environs 10ans dans le MCU
spawnini
posted
the 08/06/2019 at 08:32 PM
Justin Bieber en torche humaine
narphe1
posted
the 08/06/2019 at 08:34 PM
ma tante pour la femme invisible
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 08/06/2019 at 08:42 PM
Keanu reeves en Von Fatalis.
L'acteur de Reed Richards Ioan Gruffudd du premier film serait pas mal pour reprendre son rôle après tout Chris Evans est bien passer de la torche a Captain.
cb
posted
the 08/06/2019 at 08:42 PM
Parce que c'est dans l'air du temps, ils permuteront peut-être le sexe de tous les personnages.
racsnk
posted
the 08/06/2019 at 08:45 PM
negan
negan
posted
the 08/06/2019 at 08:46 PM
racsnk
mwaka971
posted
the 08/06/2019 at 08:48 PM
Tout sauf la lawrence en sue storm, la meuf surcoté qui a niqué la nouvelle trilogie xmen en voulant tt le temps mettre en avant mystique la tchhhiiiiipppp
