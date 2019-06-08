ajouter un tigre
leblogdeshacka > blog
La console Collector's Edition Gears 5 se dévoile préco ouverte
Bon qui va craquer ???




https://amzn.to/2YJ14Lb
    posted the 08/06/2019 at 03:39 PM by leblogdeshacka
    shincloud posted the 08/06/2019 at 03:47 PM
    j'aurai craquer, mais à 1an de la nouvelle Xbox non ^^
    saram posted the 08/06/2019 at 03:47 PM
    Classe
    yurius posted the 08/06/2019 at 03:49 PM
    Elle est juste magnifique.
    axlenz posted the 08/06/2019 at 03:49 PM
    Ah ouais c'est beau
    leonr4 posted the 08/06/2019 at 03:50 PM
    Magnifique, pour ce qui est des consoles collector ça ne rigole pas chez Microsoft c'est souvent top
    gat posted the 08/06/2019 at 03:59 PM
    Elle arrache.
    linkart posted the 08/06/2019 at 04:03 PM
    Putain elle est magnifique.
    ritalix posted the 08/06/2019 at 04:20 PM
    elle est fort jolie
    kamina posted the 08/06/2019 at 04:21 PM
    Autant la jaquette j'aime pas du tout mais la console elle pète sa maman !
    ootaniisensei posted the 08/06/2019 at 04:35 PM
    Grosse tuerie comme toute les consoles Gears
    walterwhite posted the 08/06/2019 at 05:00 PM
    Propre, ils savent y faire chez Microsoft niveau collector de consoles.
    mafacenligne posted the 08/06/2019 at 05:39 PM
    elle est jolie et en plus tiendra téchniquement devant la scarlett pour un prix moindre !
