ajouter un tigre
[Blu-ray] Un collector pour Détective Pikachu
Détective Pikachu aura droit à une petite version collector avec une peluche à l'intérieur.
Détective Pikachu Collector's Edition
39.99€
https://www.fnac.com/SearchResult/ResultList.aspx?SCat=0!1&ectrans=1&sft=1&Origin=Awin620339&Search=D%E9tective%20Pikachu&awc=12665_1565104391_d5f3f54dfc0c7f572f43646b8c3e7d1d&sa=0
posted the 08/06/2019 at 03:14 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
5
)
shinz0
posted
the 08/06/2019 at 03:18 PM
Je dois être un des rares à ne pas avoir accroché à ce film ici
Faut vraiment être fan pour aimer et comprendre tous les clins d’œil à l'univers Pokémon
sosky
posted
the 08/06/2019 at 03:20 PM
Moi c'est le contraire, pas du tout convaincu par la promo du film, je viens de le voir et je suis agréablement surpris, j'ai hâte qu'ils exploitent un peu le filon côté film live
xenofamicom
posted
the 08/06/2019 at 03:54 PM
shinz0
: Je suis pas fan de Pokemon (mais alors pas du tout!) et j'ai passé un bon moment sur le film.
Je pense qu'il faut connaitre un peu l'univers Pokemon pour mieux l'apprécié.
Ce n'est clairement pas le film de l'année, mais c'est très loin d'être mauvais (surtout pour une production basé sur un jeu vidéo ou un manga!)
guchisan
posted
the 08/06/2019 at 04:49 PM
Oui ça se laisse voir mais j aurai pas payé pour le voir au cinéma.
smashfan
posted
the 08/06/2019 at 04:51 PM
je suis fan de pokemon mais j'ai trouvé le film chiant et naze. j'ai bien aimé les clin d'oeil mais le scénario pas du tout, il y avait tellement mieux à faire.
