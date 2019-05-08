profile
Fire Emblem : Three Houses
name : Fire Emblem : Three Houses
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Koei Tecmo
genre : tactical-RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 07/26/2019
gunstarred
Top France / Semaine 30 / 2019
Les chiffres
TOUS


PS4


XBOX ONE


NINTENDO SWITCH


NINTENDO 3DS


PC


"A propos de la méthodologie employée : le top des ventes en valeur hebdomadaire est extrait des données du panel extrapolé GSD (Game Sales Data). Il est le reflet des produits vendus dans les points de vente Français. "
SELL - https://www.sell.fr/
    posted the 08/05/2019 at 12:17 PM by gunstarred
    comments (1)
    xenofamicom posted the 08/05/2019 at 12:19 PM
    Bref, ça continue à Switcher en France...
