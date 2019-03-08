profile
all
Nouvelle révélation de Granblue Fantasy Relink en décembre + nouvel artwork
Qui aura lieu au Granblue Fes.



Vivement une date de sortie

https://twinfinite.net/2019/08/granblue-fantasy-relink-next-reveal/
    posted the 08/03/2019 at 03:30 PM by jenicris
    comments (4)
    yukilin posted the 08/03/2019 at 03:52 PM
    Vivement une date pour celui là, en effet
    guiguif posted the 08/03/2019 at 04:06 PM
    decembre quoi....
    sora78 posted the 08/03/2019 at 04:09 PM
    2020 année de dingue pour Sony et les joueurs


    The Last Of Us Part II
    Ghost Of Tsushima
    Final Fantasy VII Remake
    Persona 5 The Royal
    GranBlue Fantasy Relink
    GranBlue Fantasy Versus
    Project Sakura Wars
    13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
    Dreams (Version Définitive + VR)
    Nioh 2

    Et je parle même pas du reste plus discret pour l'instant !
    (, Predator Hunting Ground, Monkey King Hero Is Back, la PS5 et les exclusivités de lancement...)
    serve posted the 08/03/2019 at 04:13 PM
    Celui la je l'attend j’espère un 2020 car entre lui et Tales
