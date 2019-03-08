profile
Granblue Fantasy Versus
3
Likes
Likers
name : Granblue Fantasy Versus
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Cygames
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
raioh
81
Likes
Likers
raioh
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 430
visites since opening : 698001
raioh > blog
all
Granblue Fantasy Versus : Nouveau Trailer RPG MODE !
Fighting Games







Le jeu sortira le 6 février 2020.
Seulement 11 personnages au lancement, 5 autres pour le Season Pass.




    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/03/2019 at 12:44 PM by raioh
    comments (2)
    killia posted the 08/03/2019 at 01:10 PM
    Bon l'ajout d'un mode RPG avec des phases type BTA, me tente bien.

    Je vais peut-être craquer
    jenicris posted the 08/03/2019 at 01:18 PM
    Comme Tobal 2!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre