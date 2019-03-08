accueil
profile
name :
Granblue Fantasy Versus
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Cygames
developer :
Arc System Works
genre :
combat
Who likes this ?
raioh
Granblue Fantasy Versus : Nouveau Trailer RPG MODE !
Fighting Games
Le jeu sortira le 6 février 2020.
Seulement 11 personnages au lancement, 5 autres pour le Season Pass.
posted the 08/03/2019 at 12:44 PM by
raioh
raioh
comments (
2
)
2
)
killia
posted
the 08/03/2019 at 01:10 PM
Bon l'ajout d'un mode RPG avec des phases type BTA, me tente bien.
Je vais peut-être craquer
jenicris
posted
the 08/03/2019 at 01:18 PM
Comme Tobal 2!
Je vais peut-être craquer