Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
Fan de Freezer et de cosplay ? J'ai cqu'il vous faut !!!




Pour seulement 12.000 yens (100€ ! ) ça sort ce mois au Japon , le lien est en source en japonais

最高の漫画 - http://trantrip.com/detail/id/00000092432
    victornewman posted the 08/01/2019 at 01:38 PM
    octobar c'est pour toi :'(
    shido posted the 08/01/2019 at 01:41 PM
    bordel
    choroq posted the 08/01/2019 at 01:42 PM
    en soirée attention à ne pas se faire broyer la queue ok ->exit
    guiguif posted the 08/01/2019 at 01:46 PM
    t'as trouvé ton nouveau pyjama on dirait
    axlenz posted the 08/01/2019 at 01:52 PM
    Ah
    amassous posted the 08/01/2019 at 02:01 PM
    guiguif 100€ le pyjama quand même.
