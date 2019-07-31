accueil
Le collector de Darksiders Genesis en préco
Le collector de Darksiders Genesis est maintenant disponible en préco pour 119€
Darksiders Genesis Collector's Edition
119€
119€
posted the 07/31/2019 at 06:08 PM by leblogdeshacka
kinectical
posted
the 07/31/2019 at 06:17 PM
Je vais acheter le jeu de base car l’univers de darksiders m’intéresse énormément et en même temps je veux encourager le studio à continuer la série avec une vrai suite où ont peut contrôler les 4 cavalier
mahatma
posted
the 07/31/2019 at 07:13 PM
kinectical
ca c'est une très bonne mentalité de gamer, acheter les jeux pour soutenir un studio !
suzukube
posted
the 07/31/2019 at 08:01 PM
mahatma
Je vais acheter le collector juste pour que tu dises que j'ai une bonne mentalité de gamer
kinectical
posted
the 07/31/2019 at 08:06 PM
mahatma
ahaha non ce n’est pas QUE pour soutenir le studios ces surtout pour soutenir la license darksiders et parceque le jeu a l’air intéressant dans cette nouvelle forme façon roguelique mais je n’irais pas acheter des jeux si il ne m’intéresse aucunement quand je dit acheter je parle surtout acheter day one au prix fort pour montrer mon support en leur idées sur cette license
mahatma
posted
the 07/31/2019 at 08:21 PM
suzukube
kinectical
ok!
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo