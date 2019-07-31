ajouter un tigre
Darksiders Genesis
name : Darksiders Genesis
platform : Xbox One
editor : THQ Nordic
developer : Airship Syndicate
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
Le collector de Darksiders Genesis en préco
Le collector de Darksiders Genesis est maintenant disponible en préco pour 119€




Darksiders Genesis Collector's Edition 119€
    posted the 07/31/2019 at 06:08 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    kinectical posted the 07/31/2019 at 06:17 PM
    Je vais acheter le jeu de base car l’univers de darksiders m’intéresse énormément et en même temps je veux encourager le studio à continuer la série avec une vrai suite où ont peut contrôler les 4 cavalier
    mahatma posted the 07/31/2019 at 07:13 PM
    kinectical ca c'est une très bonne mentalité de gamer, acheter les jeux pour soutenir un studio !
    suzukube posted the 07/31/2019 at 08:01 PM
    mahatma Je vais acheter le collector juste pour que tu dises que j'ai une bonne mentalité de gamer
    kinectical posted the 07/31/2019 at 08:06 PM
    mahatma ahaha non ce n’est pas QUE pour soutenir le studios ces surtout pour soutenir la license darksiders et parceque le jeu a l’air intéressant dans cette nouvelle forme façon roguelique mais je n’irais pas acheter des jeux si il ne m’intéresse aucunement quand je dit acheter je parle surtout acheter day one au prix fort pour montrer mon support en leur idées sur cette license
    mahatma posted the 07/31/2019 at 08:21 PM
    suzukube kinectical ok!
