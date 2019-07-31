ajouter un tigre
[XBOX Game Pass] Les jeux d'août
Bon j'attendais mieux mais ça passe !!!

    posted the 07/31/2019 at 02:30 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (9)
    stardustx posted the 07/31/2019 at 02:35 PM
    le cricket, toujours une valeur sure
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/31/2019 at 02:35 PM
    nul
    shincloud posted the 07/31/2019 at 02:37 PM
    Pas terrible, mais osef c'est les vacances, on peux pas avoir que des hits en puissance chaque mois
    shinz0 posted the 07/31/2019 at 02:37 PM
    Cricket un jeu très attendu
    skuldleif posted the 07/31/2019 at 02:37 PM
    ok j'ai pigé ils gardent la bonne moitié pour la gamescom (on croise les doigts ) , axlrose ta vu ya assassins creed odyssey

    romgamer6859 j'osai pas le dire de peur qu'on me tombe dessus mais ouep meme en GWG j'aurais penser pareil
    warminos posted the 07/31/2019 at 02:38 PM
    Il n’y a que Downwell pour moi qui sort du lot, dommage qu’il n’ait pas été porté sur xbox one comme pour la ps4 ou la switch.
    skuldleif posted the 07/31/2019 at 02:40 PM
    shincloud au moins 2 AAA je pensais que cetait devenu une regle ,mais quand je vois ca la ,ca me parait évident qu'ils ont tout gardé pour la gamescom
    kamina posted the 07/31/2019 at 02:46 PM
    Slay the Spire ! Content qu'il arrive sur Xbox, il est vraiment trop bien.
    walterwhite posted the 07/31/2019 at 03:15 PM
    Éclaté au sol.
