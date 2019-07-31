profile
Daemon x Machina
name : Daemon x Machina
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Marvelous First Studio
genre : action
guiguif
guiguif
guiguif > blog
Daemon X Machina: Un anime en guise de prologue
4 minutes servant d'introduction au jeu:

    posted the 07/31/2019 at 11:02 AM by guiguif
    comments (8)
    mahatma posted the 07/31/2019 at 11:27 AM
    On est sûre pour l'exclusivité de la Switch ou c'est comme Octopath travler, une exclu temporaire ?
    guiguif posted the 07/31/2019 at 11:31 AM
    mahatma Bonne question car autant je me voyais pas faire Octopath autrement qu'en portable, autant celui-ci...

    Ptete sur PC dans un an, mais comme pour Octo je doute que ça arrive sur PS4/One
    mahatma posted the 07/31/2019 at 11:35 AM
    guiguif Surtout que c'est Marvelous, unreal engine. Pas de Nintendo dans les credit. Donc ca peut devenir une exclu Epic sur Pc à la limite
    arrrghl posted the 07/31/2019 at 11:37 AM
    Nintendo est quand même l'éditeur du jeu , donc peut probable de le voir ailleurs.
    mahatma posted the 07/31/2019 at 11:38 AM
    arrrghl ouai mais ils sont éditeur sur Switch, quand une autre boîte peut éditer sur d'autre support
    genjitakiya posted the 07/31/2019 at 11:48 AM
    Comme pour fire emblem de base je suis pas rassuré par le jeu, après cela dit au final fire emblem est une tuerie ( Malgré les graphisme ps3 ) et il est déjà facile dans mon top 3 des jeux que j'ai jouer cette année après sekiro et kh3 donc à voir peut être que je vais être surpris encore une fois
    guiguif posted the 07/31/2019 at 11:57 AM
    arrrghl Nintendo est quand même l'éditeur du jeu comme Octopath
    arrrghl posted the 07/31/2019 at 12:00 PM
    guiguif ah ouais ?! bon bah ça veut donc rien dire x)
