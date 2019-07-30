profile
name : Control
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : 505 Games
developer : Remedy
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One
[Gamekult] Control: 40 minutes avec Pipo et Gautoz
    posted the 07/30/2019 at 01:03 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    nady posted the 07/30/2019 at 01:10 PM
    Fais nous le plaisir d'enlever le premier http
    solidfisher posted the 07/30/2019 at 01:19 PM
    nady il est nouveau sur le site laisse lui le temps de s'habituer
    madd posted the 07/30/2019 at 01:54 PM
    Pipo et sa fragilité légendaire.
