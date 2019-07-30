profile
Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
name : Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Konami
developer : Konami
genre : sport
other versions : PC - Xbox One
gat
gat
eFootball PES 2020 montre sa jaquette

    posted the 07/30/2019 at 12:30 PM by gat
    comments (8)
    axlenz posted the 07/30/2019 at 12:36 PM
    Pas mal... Moins jolie que pour les autres années (avis personnel ne me tombez pas dessus ) mais ça va. ça change
    gat posted the 07/30/2019 at 01:34 PM
    axlenz La meilleure.
    axlenz posted the 07/30/2019 at 01:48 PM
    gat Pierluigi Collina! Quel homme quand même!
    gat posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:11 PM
    axlenz Connaisseur.
    gadjuom posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:13 PM
    xbox devrait changer ce vert qui va pas avec de jaquette.
    kurosu posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:34 PM
    Jaquette dégueulasse
    rbz posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:42 PM
    le seul faux pas, ignoble
    hasselhoff posted the 07/30/2019 at 02:47 PM
    Ignoble, comme la caméra TV dans la démo.
    ( la jaquette icône avec Zizou
