Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
articles : 647
visites since opening : 1993263
amassous > blog
Nouvelle figurine Naruto : enfin du frais avec Konan.

J’avais kiffer ce perso ces pouvoirs son histoire , sa fin m’avais touché
Bref fevrier 2020 au Japon.



    posted the 07/30/2019 at 12:25 PM by amassous
    comments (2)
    nindo64 posted the 07/30/2019 at 01:13 PM
    Un des meilleurs perso féminins du manga
    amassous posted the 07/30/2019 at 01:23 PM
    nindo64 C'est clair
